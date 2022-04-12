“El Bronco” was linked to prosecution for abuse of authority

Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, known as El Bronco, who was the first independent governor of the state of Nuevo Leon, will now also be investigated and tried for a second offense, news that came to him after briefly leaving prison.

Eduardo Hoyuela Orozco, a supervising judge, linked the former governor to trial for the alleged crime of abuse of authority, resulting from an investigation into the case of the requisition of the transport system known in the state as Ecovia.

This hearing was postponed after the former official felt discomfort in his stomach, which is why he was transferred to the Metropolitan Hospital in the city of Monterrey, in Nuevo León, for his urgent care.

Once in the hospital, she had a tomography scan and even X-rays allegedly because of her suffering from diverticulitis, which has worsened in recent days; that is, sacs or pockets in the intestine that cause lumbar pain.

This was warned by the Bronco doctors themselves to the authorities of the Apodaca Prison, so that he could be treated with greater tools.

The arrival of the Bronco to the hospital became known after photographs were disseminated in which the former governor was seen entering on his own foot to the hospital escorted by state security agents. After a couple of hours, he re-entered the prison.

This new process began after the denunciation and investigation of the alleged illegal requisition and assurance of the property of a private individual without having compensated him in accordance with the law, according to the newspaper Milenio.

In this sense, the violation of legal certainty and private property could be considered as a possible abuse of authority by the former governor of the state of Nuevo León, in northern Mexico.

Just on March 17, a few days after he was arrested by the Neolean authorities, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was linked to trial by a supervisory judge, accused of the diversion of resources of his presidential campaign in the 2018 elections.

The servant of the First District Court in criminal matters granted the former state president a provisional suspension of amparo, after the Bronco defense promoted that appeal after his arrest.

The indirect amparo was filed with the First District Criminal Court in Nuevo León. He claims that he be kept deprived of his liberty and specifically that he was illegally arrested, that he was arbitrarily detained.

Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was arrested on March 15, 2022 in the municipality of General Terán, where the agents of the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Electoral Crimes participated, who transferred him to Prison 2 Norte de Apodaca, where he could remain if ordered by the supervising judge.

According to journalist Mario Maldonado, from El Universal, one of the agents used his mobile phone to show Rodríguez the arrest warrant Calderon, who tried to convince them to accompany him to his ranch, where he would treat them “as they deserve.”

“We have to get him on the patrol car,” the prosecutors told him, so El Bronco knew that he could no longer do anything to prevent his arrest, so he approached the group of friends and said, “I already spoiled the roast meat for them,” and he got into the patrol that was pointed out to him.

