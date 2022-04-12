Edomex: violence does not stop, fight in bar left four dead and seven injured

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) began investigations into the incident that occurred on April 11 in Ixtapaluca.

The FGJEM initiated the investigation folder into the probable homicide of 3 people and injuries to seven others by gunfire in a bar located in Colonia Santa Cruz Tlapacoya in Ixtapaluca.

According to information from local media, “Happy Terrace”, the bar where the violent events took place was a recently opened establishment.

The authorities detailed that there would have been a fight at the scene. It is presumed that after listening to the heated discussion, the locals saw four people leave the place who went to their car, extracted weapons with which they returned to the bar and opened fire on the people inside the bar.

The alleged attack resulted in the death of four people and seven others were injured, who were transferred to hospitals in the region.

This fact would add to the list of violent acts that occurred recently in Mexico: a family was attacked by an armed group during the early hours of Monday, 11 in the municipality of Tultepec, leaving eight people dead.

Preliminary reports indicated that among the deceased persons were four minors: three girls and one boy, as well as three women and one man. Meanwhile, a woman managed to survive the attack and was taken to Vicente Villada hospital, where she was reported in a delicate condition. However, moments later his death was announced.

It should be noted that the seven bodies found by the authorities presented the shot de grace.

The State of Mexico is one of the states with the highest levels of crime incidence. According to the Executive Secretariat of the State Public Security System, so far this year 2022, 62 thousand 129 crimes of various kinds have been registered in this state.

In addition, according to the National Women's Institute, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Aguascalientes and Querétaro are the states with the highest incidence of gender-based violence

In addition, in the first month of 2022, the state of Mexico recorded a 13% increase in crime incidence compared to the same month in the period of 2021: in January of that year there were 27,382 complaints while in January 2022 30,987 were recorded, according to data from the National Public Security System (SNSP).

FOTO: ARTEMIO GUERRA BAZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM Artemio Guerra

In addition, in the monthly report of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) in March, the Mexican entity was one of the 6 states that account for 50% of the common jurisdiction for intentional homicide with 380 homicides recorded in the third month of the year alone.

In addition, data consulted in the daily report of intentional homicides generated by an interdisciplinary team formed by the SSPC, reveal that in just one day there were 16 intentional homicides: 1 Chalco, 1 in Chimalhuacán, 4 in Ixtapaluca, 1 in Naucalpan, 1 in Tecámac and 8 more in Tultepec.

