Colón will seek a new victory in his visit to Cerro Porteño: time, TV and formations

This Tuesday will begin the second day of the Copa Libertadores and one of the people in charge of taking to the field will be Colón, who leads Group G. The Santafesinos will have a hard excursion against Cerro Porteño in the Nueva Olla, where they played the final of the Copa Sudamericana 2019 (they fell into the definition to Independiente del Valle). The referee will be Chilean Roberto Tobar and will be televised by Fox Sports 2 and Star+

Those led by Julio César Falcioni are going through a good present. Internationally they started their career with a 2-1 win over Peñarol, which allows them to watch everyone from above in their area. In addition, they are one of the protagonists of the League Cup.

They reach this commitment after equalizing 2 to 2 against Rosario Central as a visitor with an alternative lineup. With 13 units he appears in fifth place, within walking distance of getting into the Final Stage zone (three points behind Tigre, Aldosivi and Boca Juniors). Before the Canalla, only Facundo Garcés, Christian Bernardi, Rodrigo Aliendro and Federico Lértora (due to Cristian Vega's injury) added minutes.

The locals, for their part, started their journey in the tournament with a 0-0 equality at the home of their classic rival, Olimpia. The ones from Chiqui Arce, in the Paraguayan tournament, come from matching without goals against General Caballero, which places them in second place with 22 units, three less than Libertad.

The Argentineans Claudio Aquino (former Godoy Cruz and Independiente) and Luis Fariña (born from the Racing academy) will take a place on the alternate bench.

Probable formations:

Cerro Porteño: Jean; Alberto Espinola, Juan Patiño, Alexis Duarte, Leonardo Rivas; Robert Piris Da Motta; Alan Benitez, Angel Cardozo, Rafael Carrascal, Sergio Diaz and Fernando Romero. DT: Francisco Arce.

Columbus: Leonardo Burian; Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz, Rafael Delgado; Federico Lértora; Eric Meza, Rodrigo Aliendro, Christian Bernardi, Andrew Teuten; Lucas Beltran and Luis Rodriguez. DT: Julius Caesar Falcioni.

Stadium: La Nueva Olla

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)

Hora: 19.15

Television: Fox Sports 2 and Star+

Leaderboard:

KEEP READING: