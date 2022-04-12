College vs. Alianza Lima: Alex Valera rules out injury and is excited about scoring a goal in the classic

Alex Valera is going through a good time with Universitario de Deportes, as he is the scorer of the cast of Álvaro Gutiérrez. The striker expressed his desire to score Alianza Lima in the preview of a new edition of the Peruvian classic.

“I am complete. Yesterday I only had an overload in the last few minutes on my left thigh but I already did therapy and I'm fine . Tomorrow I will train with the club again and work for Sunday's match,” he said in a conversation with RPP.

He also expressed his longing to mark the 'blue and white' next Sunday. “It's going to be a nice thing to play the classic in our stadium and with our people. It will be an important plus to get the game forward and for me it would be very nice to score a goal .”

Finally, he revealed that he will study the defense of Carlos Bustos. “After yesterday's game we are already thinking about Alianza Lima. We watch videos of the rival to work the game well. I'm about to see the defenders I'm going to face.”

Alex Valera fue la gran figura del partido tras doblete en Universitario vs ADT. (Foto: Liga 1).

KEEP READING