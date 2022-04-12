Attention: At midnight the son of Freddy Rincón arrived in Cali

Sebastián Rincón, a footballer from Barracas Central (Argentina) and son of Freddy Rincón, arrived in the city of Cali after 12:00 a.m. (Colombia local time) to accompany his father, who is in serious health after an accident that occurred in the capital of Vallecaucana in the early morning of April 11.

The information was released by the correspondent of NOTICIAS RCN in Cali, Víctor Tabares, who posted a video on his Twitter account, at 12:45 a.m., which records the entry of Sebastián Rincón to the Alfonso Bonilla Aragon international airport, located in the municipality of Palmira, thirty minutes from the capital of Vallecauca.

Sebastián Rincón previously published a tweet in which he paid tribute to his father that calmed rumors about his death, after doctors from the Imbanaco Clinic claimed that the 'Colossus' was in a critical situation.

The image of the tweet is the iconic celebration of Rincon at the World Cup in Italy 90, when the Colombian team tied the all-powerful German team and achieved a historic step to the next round of that football tournament.

