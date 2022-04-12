At least eight dead and 19 injured in shelling in Kharkiv city

A firefighter carries his gear as a fire burns at a plant following Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, has reported that at least eight people, including one child, have been killed and 19 injured during the bombings in Kholodna Gora, in the west of the Ukrainian city.

“This afternoon the shelling of the regional center continued, particularly in the area of Kholodna Gora. A few hours ago, the occupants fired again at Saltivka,” he said, as reported by the Unian news agency.

Russia is attacking several Ukrainian cities from the air, including Kharkiv, Mariupol and Mikolaiv. According to the said agency, on Monday night Russia would have bombed the region up to 66 times, so the Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens not to approach dangerous objects.

Elsewhere in the country, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, has specified that three civilians have been killed and eight others have been injured in several Russian bombings in Vuhledar, Michalovce and Krasnogorivka.

Thus, on his Telegram channel, he reported two wounded in the Lugansk region, in Bakhmut, and it was also possible to clarify information about seven more victims in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in the city and in Volnovakja cannot be established, as Kirilenko said.

On the other hand, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in their latest report, have assured that Russian troops are trying to complete the regrouping and relocation of units in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

“There are indications that the air defense system is being strengthened in the Melitopol and Ilovaisk areas. It is likely that in the future the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol, capture Popasna and launch an offensive in the direction of Kurajove in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region,” they said.

They also reported that “enemy troops continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv” and stated that in Donetsk and Luhansk Ukrainian soldiers have repelled “six enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, five armored units, twenty-six vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems”.

(With information from Europa Press)

