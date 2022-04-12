“Alianza Lima is not in the best moment, but it will always be very hard,” said Colo Colo president

Alianza Lima will play with Colo Colo for the second date of the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. For this reason, the president of the 'Cacique' analysed the 'whites' before Wednesday's confrontation in Chile.

“Rather than wanting to avoid playing against Alianza Lima, it seems very good to us because it always has a history and an important level. We know it's not the best time, but it's always going to be really hard. It is the most popular club in Peru ,” said Edmundo Valladares in conversation with RPP.

The manager also referred to the present of the Chilean team. “We come with a good level, sports work has been bearing fruit. It is good to have added in Brazil, we come at a good time. We will seek to win and leave the points in our house. We need that win and add up to three to consolidate ourselves in the group.”

Finally, he highlighted the relationship between both clubs. “A friendship was forged with Alianza Lima after the tragic accident he suffered. For us, Alianza is the only institutional friendship that Colo Colo has. It is maintained and has been growing.”

Alianza Lima derrotó 1-0 a UTC con gol de Hernán Barcos por Torneo Apertura 2022. (Foto: Liga 1).

HALAGOS FOR 'GABI'

Gabriel Costa is one of the figures of the club led by Gustavo Quinteros. He has played eleven matches during the season, in which he scored four goals, including a double and a free kick goal against Unión La Calera.

“Gabriel Costa is a very important piece for us. From sports management we always see the Peruvian market, but for now the squad we have is already the base of 2022″, were Valladares's words towards the member of the 'bicolor'.

In addition, he said that he has not received any proposals from other teams for the Peruvian winger. “We haven't received any offers for Gabriel Costa. If we receive them, we will discuss it with the player looking for the best for the institution and for him.”

Gabriel Costa llegó a Colo Colo en el 2018.

ALIANZA LIMA VS. COLO COLO

Alianza Lima traveled this morning to Chile. Carlos Bustos' team will clash with Colo Colo next Wednesday, April 13 at 17:00 (Peruvian time) at the Monumental Stadium. The reigning champion of Liga 1 trained this afternoon and tomorrow will complete his second day of work prior to the recognition of the sports complex.

The Argentine, from the neighboring country, analyzed his rival for the club's channel. “Colo Colo is an important team that does well in the local tournament and made a great presentation in Fortaleza in their first match for the Copa Libertadores. It has players with a lot of dynamics, unbalanced, and that makes it a nice match to play.”

How do both clubs get there? The 'blue whites' come from beating Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca 1-0 with both from Hernán Barcos, while the 'Popular' fell 2-1 on his visit to Universidad Española.

The Peruvian team has the obligation to add in order not to detach themselves from the top places, as they lost in their debut with River Plate , who is the leader of group F with the 'Chileans', who surprised Fortaleza in Brazil.

They have never met in an official match, they only did so in friendlies. The last time they crossed paths was in 2018 and Alianza Lima fell 3-1 to Colo Colo. The goals were scored by Jorge Valdivia, Carlos Villanueva and Octavio Rivero. Alejandro Hohberg scored the discount.

KEEP READING