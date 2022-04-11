What time do Real Madrid vs Chelsea play LIVE: Champions League 2022 quarterfinals second leg

Karim Benzema del Real Madrid disputa el balón con el defensor del Chelsea Thiago Silva, en el partido de ida por los cuartos de final de la Liga de Campeones, en Stamford Bridge, Londres, Inglaterra - Abril 6, 2022 REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE. Spaniards and Englishmen will face each other this Tuesday, April 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a match valid for the return of the quarterfinals of the 2022 UEFA Champions League. The 'whites' will play with the peace of mind of the first leg (3-1), while the 'blues' go for the hit. In this article you know where and how to watch this great international match.

The 'Casa Blanca' team continues their good moment in Spanish LaLiga after the last 2-0 home win against Getafe with goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vázquez. This result allowed him to remain at the top of the standings with 72 points in the absence of 7 dates before the championship ends. His top pursuer, Xavi Hernández's Barcelona, has scored 60 points and, although he stays far in the standings, any fall of his classic rival can shorten and jeopardize that distance.

Players like Federico Valverde or Vinicius Jr. are increasingly taking hold in the starting eleven. Although in the case of the Uruguayan, his main position is the midfielder, but the undisputed ownership of the trident formed by Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric has caused coach Carlo Ancelotti to change his position to place him as a right winger with a more internal profile. In the last duel against the English he was able to fulfill and deploy that physical waste that characterizes him.

In the European competition, the Spanish squad has come from less to more. And the fact is that the first defeat in the group stage to Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova set off alarms of concern. However, they ended up being awarded group D by adding 15 points. From then on, he showed outstanding exhibitions such as against PSG in France. Especially in the remembered match of the return in Madrid, with a 'ha-trick' by Karim Benzema, with which they eliminated the Parisians.

On the side of the British team, they overwhelmed Southampton in the last Premier League match by a score of 6 to 0 with the scores of Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount (x2), Timo Werner (x2) and Kai Havertz. This result keeps them in third place with 62 points and, at the same time, gave them a slight advantage over the fourth place that is Antonio Conte's Tottenham with 57 points.

Now, those led by Thomas Tuchel don't have a good time. And the fact is that the sale of the club by its owner, Roman Abramovich, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected it economically because of the ties it would have with President Vladimir Putin. In fact, in the coming weeks it is expected to meet the buyer and new owner of the London entity. All this problem has indirectly affected the players, who in some cases have pending negotiations to renew such as César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, or Andreas Christensen. Although the latter would have an agreement with Barcelona. In addition, Romelu Lukaku, signing this season, is in the background for the German coach in favor of Havertz, so his discomfort would have also influenced the low level of the team.

ABSENCES

Regarding absences, Real Madrid will not be able to count on Eden Hazard, Isco, Eder Militao or Jesús Vallejo. The Belgian recently underwent ankle surgery, the Spaniard suffers from a discomfort in his back, while the latter contracted COVID-19. For his part, the Brazilian is sanctioned for the yellow card he received in the first leg in London.

In the case of Chelsea, they will not have Azpilicueta or Lukaku on the squad for the rematch. The Spanish defender also suffers from the coronavirus, while the striker has problems with the Achilles tendon. They are joined by the well-known loss of Ben Chilwell due to a knee injury.

Convocados del Real Madrid para duelo de vuelta ante Chelsea por Champions League.

STATEMENT

The coach of the 'merengues', Carlo Ancelotti, declared at a press conference about this duel against the blues: “It is quite normal for everyone to know that it will be a difficult match. Everyone, the team and the fans. They are Champions League quarters, they are always difficult, despite what happened in the first leg. We must have a full match, know how to suffer, fight, compete, be in the match for the 90 minutes. We have to think about the same match as in London, bearing in mind that we expect an opponent who will do their best to win the tie.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea strategist Thomas Tuchel was not optimistic about reversing the score. “We don't have much chance, given what happened in the first match, what competition it is, the rival and the stadium. It is very unlikely (to pass the round), but it is worth a try. Trying means being at 100% and looking for our limit. It's what there is, it's a great night,” he said.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 for the Champions League

LAST MATCHES

Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (Champions League – 2021)

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (Champions League – 2021)

Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea (International Friendly — 2016)

Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea (International Friendly — 2013)

REAL MADRID VS. CHELSEA: POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema. DT: Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kanté, Matthew Kovacic, Mark Alonso; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz. TD: Thomas Tuchel

TIMES TO WATCH REAL MADRID VS. CHELSEA LATIN AMERICA

- Peru: 2:00 p.m.

- Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

- Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

- Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

- Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

- Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

- Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

- Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

- Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

- Brasil: 4:00 p.m.

- Chile: 4:00 p.m.

CHANNELS TO WATCH REAL MADRID VS CHELSEA LIVE

- Peru: ESPN, Star+

- Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

- Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

- Colombia: ESPN, Star+

- Bolivia: ESPN, Star+

- Venezuela: ESPN, Star+

- Argentina: ESPN, Star+

- Uruguay: ESPN, Star+

- Chile: ESPN, Star+

- Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, Star+

- El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Star+

- Honduras: ESPN North, Star+

- Nicaragua: ESPN North, Star+

- Panama: ESPN North, Star+, Flow Sports

- United States: Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+