Video: Juan Fernando Quintero and Edwin Cardona scored in the triumphs of River and Racing

Great day for the coffee players in gaucho football where Juan Fernando Quintero scored in the victory of River Plate that beat Argentinos Juniors 4-2 at Monumental for the date 9 of Group A.

For his part, Edwin Cardona also reported on the opposing network by contributing to the victory of Racing de Avellaneda due to the minimum difference against Platense, which allowed his team to remain in the lead in their zone with 21 points, two more than Marcelo Gallardo's team.

Those led by Fernando Gago, have an outstanding campaign not only in the local tournament but also in the South American Conmebol where they defeated Uruguay's River Plate during the week as a visitor with a score by Leonel Miranda.

On the side of the 'Millionario', the team achieved an important victory in the debut of Conmebol Libertadores by defeating Alianza Lima in the Peruvian capital with a goal by Matías Suárez.

The former Independiente Medellín entered the 30 minutes of the match by Esequiel Barco who presented physical discomfort. With this goal Juanfer reached four goals in the Argentine championship, after scoring from the penalty spot after a hand inside the area of Miguel Ángel Torren that the judge did not hesitate to sanction. The Colombian surda shot the goalkeeper's left stick to put his team's 3-2 against the 'Paternal' team over the 67 of the game.

River's other goals were converted by Matias Suarez, Enzo Fernández and Andrés Herrera. The next league game will be visiting Banfield and for Conmebol Libertadores will play in Núñez against Brazil's Fortaleza.

Former Boca Junior entered over 64 minutes by Paraguayan Matías Rojas in the visit of the 'Academia' to Platense when the match was 0-0. In the recovery time, the referee of the match sanctioned a maximum penalty in favor of Racing after a hand inside the area of former America de Cali, Kevin Andrade.

The one in charge of executing from the twelve steps was the former Atlético Nacional who on the right leg took a flush shot to score his second goal with the Racing shirt that remains undefeated and zone leader.

The 29-year-old player with a past in Mexican football, was happy with the goal that gave his team the agonizing victory that now sets his eyes for the Conmebol Suramericana match that he will hold this Wednesday against Brazil's Cuiabá.

It should be recalled that in this competition, Racing is part of Group B together with Melgar from Peru, CA River Plate from Uruguay the Brazilian team.

For the Professional League Cup, Racing de Avellaneda will face Unión de Santa Fe on the next date, which beat Newell's Old Boys.

