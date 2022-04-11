They sentenced members of “Los Chutas”, a gang of Edomex kidnappers to 119 years in prison

La cifra de víctimas de secuestro en México disminuyó un 32,4 % mensual en abril hasta quedar en 104 personas, pero más de la mitad no fueron registradas en cifras oficiales, reportó este miércoles la ONG Alto al Secuestro. EFE/Mario Guzmán/Archivo

The Attorney General's Office (FGR), through the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), obtained a sentence of up to 119 years in prison against four members of a gang of kidnappers operating in the State of Mexico.

Jaime “S”, Emilio “A”, René “G” and Carlos “V” were found guilty for the crimes of organized crime and illegal deprivation of liberty.

All four are accused of belonging to a criminal organization dedicated to committing the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty in the form of kidnapping, identified as Los Chutas, which operated mainly in the municipalities of Naucalpan de Juárez and Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico.

In October 2007, the arrest warrant was issued against the four members, which was completed on October 29 of the same year, and placed them in the “Juan Fernández Albarrán” Preventive and Social Readaptation Center, in Tlalnepantla, and “Neza Bordo”, in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico.

On 19 May 2015, the judge in the case handed down a conviction against him, a decision against which they lodged an appeal, and on 27 August, also in 2015, a Unitary Court reversed the sentence and ordered the reinstatement of the proceedings.

Subsequently, the judge in the case again handed down conviction for the crimes of organized crime (hypothesis of kidnapping) and illegal deprivation of liberty in the form of kidnapping, for which Emilio “A” was sentenced to 119 years in prison and a fine of 2,525 days; Jaime “S” and René “G”, 65 years in prison and a fine of two thousand 525 days; Jaime “S” and René “G”, 65 years in prison and a fine of two thousand 525 days; of 1,680 days, while Carlos “V” was sentenced to 45 years 'imprisonment and a fine of 225 days.

The number of kidnapping victims in Mexico dropped to 131 in February, a monthly decline of 7.9% compared to 138 in January, the civil association Alto al Abduction reported in its latest report.

In its monthly report, the organization detailed that in February the number of detainees associated with the crime of kidnapping increased by 242.8 per cent, since in the last month there were 120 persons arrested for this crime, whereas in January only 35 suspected persons were arrested.

In addition, the organization documented that of the 131 victims of kidnapping in February 2022, the authorities only counted 84 so that 35.8% of the victims “left out of the statistics”, he warned.

He also specified that 31 abductions were recorded in the media, but the authorities “did not improperly integrate into investigation kits”.

The states with the highest incidence of this crime in the second month of the year were the State of Mexico with 11 cases, Veracruz with six and Jalisco and Chihuahua with five.

