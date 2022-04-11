The president of the Russian Chamber of Deputies proposed to withdraw citizenship from “traitors” who oppose the war

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, se reúne con el presidente de la Duma Estatal, Viacheslav Volodin, en la residencia estatal de Novo-Ogaryovo, a las afueras de Moscú, Rusia, el 26 de octubre de 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin vía REUTERS

The president of the Duma or Chamber of Deputies of Russia, Viacheslav Volodin, today proposed to deprive of citizenship from “traitors” who oppose the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, for these 'Russian citizens' there is no procedure for deprivation of citizenship and prohibition of entering our country. But, surely, it would be the right thing to do,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Volodin alluded to those who “quietly and treacherously” make statements about an alleged “struggle for peace”, but who, in his opinion, are simply actors in productions created by NATO countries.

Once their role is fulfilled, they receive US “State Department cookies,” he added.

According to the head of the Duma, this is the case of the Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted the main television news program in mid-March public with anti-war proclamations.

Momento en el que Marina Ovsyánnikova irrumpe en el encuadre de cámara con una pancarta en la que se lee "No a la guerra" en inglés seguido del texto en ruso "Detened la guerra. No se crean la propaganda. Les están mintiendo aquí", durante la emisión del noticiero sobre Rusia en el Canal Uno (Channel One/a través de REUTERS) CHANNEL ONE via REUTERS

As it became known today, Ovsyannikova will work for free for the German newspaper Die Welt with coverage in Russia and Ukraine.

“Now he will work for one of the NATO countries, justify the supply of weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis, send mercenaries who will fight against our soldiers and officers, and defend the imposition of sanctions against Russia,” he denounced.

Volodin wondered: “What would have happened if that had happened in the United States? At best they would have made her a suck with the loss of all rights and possibilities.”

Channel 1 editor Ovsyannikova interrupted the live broadcast of the night news (Vremia) on March 14 by making proclamations and brandishing a cartel against the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

“No to war. End the war. Don't believe in propaganda. They're lying to you here. Russians against the war”, read the poster.

The Russian Justice found the journalist guilty for organizing or holding a public event without notice and fined her 30,000 rubles ($277).

Punishing war critics

Kara-Murza afirma que fue envenenado dos veces, en 2015 y 2017, a causa de sus actividades políticas (Al Drago/The New York Times) AL DRAGO | NYT

Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of the main opponents of the Kremlin and its offensive in Ukraine who still lives in Russia, was arrested on Monday near his home, his lawyer said.

“I heard about his arrest less than 10 minutes ago, I will join him,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told Interfax news agency.

The reasons for the arrest were not immediately known and there were no immediate comments from the authorities, but Kara-Murza has repeatedly criticized Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities have recently tightened the nuts on critics of the military operation. Publishing information about military personnel considered false by the government is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The Russian intervention has been accompanied by total repression in Russia, with the arrest of thousands of protesters, as well as the closure of NGOs, independent media and various social networks.

Kara-Murza, 40, is a former journalist close to opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Kara-Murza claims that he was poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017, because of his political activities.

Despite the incidents, he continues to live in Russia, where many opposition figures have opted for exile, especially after the imprisonment last year of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's chief critic.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading: