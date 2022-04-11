“The INE cannot rob the people of Mexico of their right to decide”: Mario Delgado defended the revocation of the mandate

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 10ABRIL2022.- El presidente nacional de Morena, Mario Delgado acude a ejercer su voto en el ejercicio de Revocación de Mandato, donde la ciudadanía decidirá si continúa en el cargo el presidente de la República Andrés Manuel López Obrador. FOTO: EDGAR NEGRETE/CUARTOSCURO.COM

This Sunday, April 10, the Mandate Revocation was held, which was organized and carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE), so that, at the close of the day, Mario Delgado, national president of Morena, came out to celebrate the success and participation of the people of Mexico in this consultative exercise.

Around 8:20 p.m. (Mexico Central Time), Delgado Carrillo gave a press conference in which he said that this exercise opens a new chapter in Mexico's democracy, where “all presidents will have to rule by obeying the people.”

