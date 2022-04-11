The feats that consecrated Freddy Rincón in football

These are not easy hours for one of the Colombian football idols who suffered an accident in the early hours of Monday, when he hit the car where he was traveling with a public transport bus in the city of Cali, and his prognosis is reserved, according to the latest medical report from the Imbanaco Clinic where the former player is being held.

The 55-year-old former footballer had been serving as a sports commentator and was previously part of the coaching staff of Jorge Luis Pinto when he was at the helm of Millonarios in 2019.

When the name of Freddy Eusebio Rincón is heard, memory goes back to Italy 90, when in the throes of the match he scored the goal of the draw, one of the historic results for national football.

The Colombia team returned to a world championship after 28 years of absence and was left in Group D that was made up of Yugoslavia, the United Arab Emirates and the powerful Germany, the world runner-up at that time.

Precisely, the last game of the group stage of those led by Francisco Maturana was the Teutons. The Tricolor came from beating Emirates in its debut and from a defeat to Yugoslavia, so it had to have a good result to at least qualify as the best third.

The match was very close but at 88 the Europeans left and opened the account through Pierre Littbarski, which complicated the aspirations to qualify for the round of 16. However, Colombia achieved the epic after a masterful assistance from Carlos el Pibe Valderrama part of Freddy Rincón, who with his long leg defined Bodo Illgner through the middle of his legs.

When the 30th anniversary of that historic goal was celebrated, Freddy Rincón declared that it was a moment that he never forgets because of what it meant for the country, which needed a victory because of the difficult situation that was being experienced during those years.

