Revocation of Mandate: who were the two opposition governors who came to vote

This Sunday, April 10, the Mandate Revocation Consultation was held to which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) underwent, in order to find out whether or not - half of his government - he had lost the confidence of the citizens who granted him the victory in the 2018 elections.

However, some points stole the attention of this event, as there were people close to the opposition who came to cast their vote, arguing that, as public servants, it was their obligation to participate in the exercise of participatory democracy.

Among them were the governors of Durango and Quintana Roo, José Rosas Aispuro Torres and Carlos Joaquín González, respectively, who shared photos on their social networks about when they came to participate.

“Fulfilling my civic duty and fully trusting institutions, I participated this day in Mandate #Revocación. Democratic exercise that allows us to participate in citizens,” wrote the president of the National Action Party (PAN).

El panista participó en la elección (Foto: Twitter/@AispuroDurango)

They were joined by representatives of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who continued to share the importance of participating in the exercise promoted by the Mexican president since 2021.

In the early hours of the day Indira Vizcaíno, governor of Colima, appeared, and David Monreal, governor of Zacatecas, were the first Morenoists to show their support and support for the exercise of participatory democracy.

An hour later, Rubén Rocha, president of Sinaloa, appeared, who offered words to the press waiting for him at the exit; while Mexico City's chief of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who addressed the neighbors and was chanted as “president, president”.

“There is still a percentage of installation of the boxes, so they inform me, but there is a lot, a lot of participation,” said the capital president.

Claudia Sheinbaum participó en la consulta de Revocación de Mandato (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Rogelio Morales | Rogelio Morales

Also, Marina del Pilar (Baja California); Victor Castro Cosío (Baja California Sur); Layda Sansores (Campeche); Rutilio Escandón (Chiapas); Evelyn Salgado (Guerrero); Alfredo Ramirez (Michoacan) Cuauhtemoc Blanco (Morelos); Miguel Angel Navarro (Nayarit); Miguel Barbosa (Puebla): Ricardo Galvémoc (Puebla) Lardo Cardona (San Luis Potosi); Alfonso Durazo (Sonora); Carlos Manuel Merino (Tabasco); Lorena Cuéllar (Tlaxcala); and Cuitláhuac García (Veracruz) also came to vote for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the remaining opposition governors were largely absent: Martín Orozco (Aguascalientes); Maru Campos (Chihuahua); Miguel Riquelme (Coahuila); Omar Fayad (Hidalgo); Enrique Alfaro (Jalisco); Alfredo del Mazo (State of Mexico); Samuel Garcia (Nuevo León); Alejandro Murat (Oaxaca); Mauricio Kuri (Queretaro) ); and Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca (Tamaulipas).

AMLO acudió a votar a la Revocación de Mandato (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Moisés Pablo | Moisés Pablo

Meanwhile, with a credential from the National Electoral Institute (INE) in hand and accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Mülle r, President López Obrador cast his vote on the Calle de Moneda located in the Historic Center, this April 10 at about 08:45 hours, just minutes after the opening of the boxes.

It should be added that during the morning conference on April 5, the president had assured on his ballot he would write “Long live Emiliano Zapata!”.

