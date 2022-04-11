Revocation of Mandate: popular consultation garnered more votes than Fox, Calderón and Anaya

The day of revocation of AMLO's mandate ended, and with it came the first data that the so-called rapid count yielded. According to the preliminary estimates of the National Electoral Institute (INE), up to a total of 17% and 18.2% of the electoral roll, went to the polls to exercise its vote in the exercise of revocation of the mandate.

This means that turnout went from 15.7 million to 18.8 million voters both in Mexico and abroad, where more than 90% voted for Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue in his term.

These figures show that not only is citizen participation greater than the votes accumulated by Ricardo Anaya and José Antonio Meade during the most recent elections for the presidency of Mexico, but also the votes granted for the ratification of AMLO in power until 2024.

In the 2018 federal election, Ricardo Anaya Cortes participated as the standard-bearer of the National Action Party, Democratic Revolution Party and Citizen Movement coalition, where he positioned himself below Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In total, the politician won 22.27% of the total votes, that is, 12 million 610 thousand 120 votes, with figures of 9 million 996 thousand 514 ballots for the PAN, and just 1 million 602 thousand 715 for the PRD and 1 million 10 thousand 891 for the MC.

The same happened with José Antonio Meade Kuribrena, who was backed by the coalition between the PRI, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico and the New Alliance, with whom he won a total of 16.40% of the final vote.

That is, 7 million 677 thousand 180 of the calculations for the PRI, 1 million 50 thousand 480 for the PVEM and only 561,193 for Nueva Alianza, leaving it well below the alliance led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Morena.

The data even suggest that participation was greater than the votes obtained by Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox of the National Action Party when they won their respective democratic processes in 2000 and 2006.

The first opposition president to reach the alternation of power, Vicente Fox Quesada, won with a total of 15 million 989,636 votes for the Alliance for Change, while Felipe de Jesús Calderón Hinojosa did the same with just 15 million 284 votes, a figure lower than that of his predecessor.

The data was even noted by Mario Delgado, the National President of the National Regeneration Movement, who noted: “With a third of the squares, today President @lopezobrador_ won more votes than the traitor to democracy Vicente Fox and more than Felipe Calderón when he stole the presidency,” adding the hashtags “Tengan so that learn” and “We are Millions with AMLO”.

However, this participation result is less than 40% established by the Federal Law on the Revocation of Mandate and the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, so its exercise will not be binding or have direct political effects.

On the other hand, and compared to the Popular Consultation that proposed to initiate an investigation against the former presidents of Mexico so that, in any case, judicial proceedings could be initiated against them, that exercise had a net participation of 6,663,208 citizens, or up to 10.2 million fewer people.

