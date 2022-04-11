Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: times and channels of the second leg in Spain for Champions League 2022

Real Madrid vs Chelsea times and channels LIVE. The 'whites' receive this Tuesday, April 12, the 'blues' at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the Champions League quarterfinals. In the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's team won 3-1 with a treble from their top star: Karim Benzema.

There is no doubt that the painting 'merengue' is going through a great present. He is the leader of LaLiga Santander with 12 points difference over the second, Barcelona. And in the Champions League he has a 2-goal lead, which will allow him to play with more aplomb against the English from the opening whistle. It will also have the massive support of its people.

The entire squad is at a good level, about what they are in the front zone: Luka Modric, Vinicius and Karim Benzema. The 'Gato' has 11 goals in the contest: 6 of them scored in the last 2 matches (3 to PSG and 3 to Chelsea). His great scoring ability never ceases to surprise the world of football.

Karim Benzema y Vinicius, la dupla que la viene rompiendo en Champions League 2022.

Real Madrid comes from a 2-0 win over Getafe at home with goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez. The Spaniards arrive with the best of their squad. They will only suffer the loss of Eder Militao. Even losing by a goal difference will advance to the Champions League semifinals. Everything is in your favor.

Chelsea, for her part, has a difficult time due to the result of the first leg. He will have to win by 2 goals to take the match to the supplementary ones. Scoring the first goal will be key to facing all that remains. Note: there is no double visit. Anyway, anything can happen.

Thomas Tuchel scored 6-0 last weekend to Southampton for the 32nd round of the Premier League. At the moment they are placed in square 3 with 62 points, 12 behind the leader Manchester City. Liverpool is second with 73.

Lista de convocados de Real Madrid para la vuelta con Chelsea por Champions League.