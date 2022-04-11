López Obrador will seek to lower the percentage required to make consultations binding

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 04DICIEMBRE2021.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó esta mañana su conferencia matutina llevada a acabo en Palacio Nacional, el mandatario mexicano estuvo acompañado por Jorge Alcocer, secretario de Salud, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, titular de la Defensa de México y Marcelo Ebrard, canciller mexicano. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that based on the Electoral Reform he seeks to undertake, he will propose that the percentage of citizen participation be reduced in order to make citizen consultations binding.

Information in development...