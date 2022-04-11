Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart reveal the name of their second child: Will he be named after his father?

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira were on the set of En Boca de Todos this April 11 to participate in a sequence of questions and answers. The happy couple finally revealed the name they would give to their second child after a long choice.

As you remember, since it became known that the Venezuelan woman was pregnant with a boy, the former reality boy has not stopped expressing his emotion when he knows that he can give him the same name; however, his wife has pointed out on several occasions that she was not sure about naming her little boy 'Mario'.

“Truth or lie that the second baby will be called Mario if or yes?” , asked Tula Rodríguez and what few expected was that the two would advance to the word truth, thus confirming that their first male child will be named after Mario.

“This is the first time he has accepted it live, good that it is already a reality,” said the car driver and to which the mother of his children added: “I see him so excited about it. I have resisted to the impossible, but you can't do it anymore. He's going to be called Mario and that's it.”

The news caused the surprise of everyone present on the set and they did not hesitate to congratulate the former member of Esto es Guerra, noting that he achieved his goal, because from the beginning he wanted to give the same name to his firstborn son who is soon to be born.

Recall that the couple revealed on February 14 that they would become parents for the second time on their social networks with a tender post, surprising all their followers and including the Hart Rivadeneira family.

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira reveal the name of their second child. VIDEO: America TV

