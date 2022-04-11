Juan Osorio assured that pressure for Vicente Fernández's bioseries sent him to the hospital

The Last King: The Son of the People has become one of the most controversial bioseries about Mexican singers or actors in the history of television productions that have become the preferred format of Mexicans. Faced with scandal and controversy, Juan Osorio stood firm in the face of attempts not to get it through, and days after the end of his first season he was hospitalized for a cyst in a very dangerous testicle.

Now, after recovering his health and being in preparation for the second season, he had a meeting with various media outlets who did not hesitate to ask him about what happened, since on April 3 when shared some photographs inside the hospital and set the alarm bells among followers and friends of the acting guild. Now the producer assured that although the cyst was something unexpected, all the stress generated by the bioseries partly affected his state of health and his visit to the hospital.

“Well, it was a cyst in a testicle and it was very dangerous. I think it adds up to everything, I think it also has to do with the kind of things you live and above all this pressure that I have had with the series, because I'm not going to deny it has been a very exhausting job and at the same time that of La Herencia, the novel, but you don't stop having the pressure”, he said during the red carpet of a play by theater in Mexico City.

Osorio se encuentra produciendo al tiempo 'La herencia' y 'El último rey' Foto: Captura de pantalla

About the second season, the producer of melodramas such as A Family With Luck, Together The Heart Is Never Wrong and Because Love Sends did not want to mention great details, because he only confirmed that it is in progress, although in various media it has begun to circulate that very controversial episodes will be played:

“To see how people react in this second season, I think the things they say are intimate (about Vicente) in some way public; in the case of Rodrigo (Fernández), the whole audience knew that he was part of the family and lived on the ranch, that cannot be hidden. One of the hot things was to see how Vicente reacted when he found out that Patricia was pregnant, it was a difficult time and we will see how he coped with that with Cuquita and her children,” Osorio told a national newspaper.

La bioserie no es aprobada por la familia (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, archivo) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Regarding the major legal problems in which the famous series has been involved with the Fernández dynasty, Juan Osorio said that although the project is of total interest to him, he has no opinion on that since his thing is only production. “Look at what is legal, I don't share it, or participate, or anything. My job is production and I do it with great pleasure.

A few weeks ago before the premiere of the first episode, Doña Cuquita Abarca assured that she is not alone because she has all the support of the real fans of the Mexican singer, who protect her unconditionally, because that's what El Rey would have wanted. She also added that she fully trusts the laws of Mexico so they will not be allowed to profit with the image and name of who her husband was, although the entire season was broadcast.

La segunda temporada tendrá más controversia Fotos: Cuartoscuro

For its part, Televisa also shared that it never received a judicial notification prohibiting El Último Rey: El Hijo Del Pueblo from being broadcast nationally, so despite rumors of a possible cancellation in its second season everything will continue as planned.

