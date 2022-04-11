Exatlon Mexico: when will the end of the season be live

The edition of this reality series entitled Exatlon All Star is already in its final weeks, this April 10, Sandra Smester announced that the last episode will be broadcast totally live on May 1 from the beaches of the Dominican Republic:

“Grand Final of @ExatlonMx Sunday May 1st Live!” wrote the General Director of Content and Distribution of TV Azteca on her Twitter account, this same day it was reported that during the last broadcasts of the month, Exatlon Mexico will have a new schedule:

(Foto: Twitter/@ssmester)

-From Monday to Friday it will start at 19:30 hours. In these episodes the daily competitions are broadcast on the circuits.

-Sundays at 9:00 p.m. These days are dedicated to weekly eliminations.

“Enjoy the last weeks of the biggest season in history in its new schedule from Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays of elimination at 9:00 p.m. by Azteca UNO signal, all the excitement of the competition at the end of MasterChef Junior.” this reality show.

(Foto: Exatlón México IG)

Currently there are only eight members of the reality show left, from the blue team are still in the competition:

-Evelyn Guijarro

-David Juarez The Beast

-Javier Marquez

-Koke Warrior

-Aristeo Cazares

And from the team represented by the color red:

-Mati Alvares

-Heliud Pulido

-Araujo Duck

Ya quedan pocos competidores (Foto: Instagram/@exatlonmx)

To watch Azteca Uno, fans can tune into channel 101 from service companies Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable; while Izzi users will be able to opt for 801 for the high definition signal .

The latest episodes and the season finale of Exatlón can also be enjoyed online on the official TV Azteca website or on the TV Azteca mobile app at vivo, which can be obtained for free on both Android and iOS system.

Recently Mati Álvarez and Evelyn Guijarro - the only women who still compete this season - made an important revelation regarding their friendship, the athletes play in teams other than Exatlon Mexico, so they constantly face each other on the circuits of this program, however, a few weeks ago they starred in a heated fight during an episode.

The conflict between the two arose because apparently Evelyn, from the blue team, tried to play a joke on the Golden Champion. This distraction would have caused the distraction of Mati, who lost a race against Doris del Moral and returned to her place angrily.

Fotos: IG @matialvarezs @evelynguijarro

In that episode, Mati was very upset with Evelyn Guijarro, who tried to argue that she was just trying to joke and also stressed that she had also received a similar comment from her. “But I'm not going to talk to you anymore, I got it,” he said at the end of the discussion.

Almost a month after the incident, the athletes joined in an Instagram broadcast from the show's official account and explained that they actually have a good relationship, even if they don't play for the same team. .

“We love each other very much, I'm sure I'm going to be a grandmother and I'm going to be telling her. Hey, come here!” , said 'Terminator'. For her part, Mati mentioned the following: “When Evelyn has children, I will be the favorite aunt and the one who will always support her”.

In this way, the athletes made it clear that their heated discussion was an event typical of the game and there is no rivalry between them since they are the last women to remain in the competition, they decided to support each other until the end of the season.

KEEP READING: