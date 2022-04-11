Bruno Pacheco speaks from hiding: With my truth some will be saved, others will fall

The former Secretary General of Palacio de Gobierno and today a fugitive from justice, Bruno Pacheco, spoke from hiding and said that he will not surrender to justice as he considers the process against him unfair and that his life is in danger. The man investigated by the Prosecutor's Office for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion in a criminal organization has not been there for two weeks, when a preliminary arrest was ordered against him along with others involved in the case Tarata Bridge.

“How am I going to take pretrial detention if it is something unfair. How am I going to get right if I'm going to expose my life. They even put a price on my head. How can I return to my home if any madman can take my life away”, he said in a video call made last Thursday to the Punto Final program team.

He also said that, since he was admitted to the Most Wanted program and that he offered 30,000 soles for information about his whereabouts, he has received multiple threats, but also offers from “power groups” to declare along the lines of some versions that would complicate the Government.

“Now I'm not only getting threats, but also offers. There are people who come close to wanting to force me to make statements that will give reason to a certain group of all the spaces that the government has divided,” he said, adding that in due course he will evaluate whether it reveals who is offering him offers to testify in a certain way to the Prosecutor's Office.

Bruno Pacheco speaks from hiding.

SOME WILL BE SAVED, OTHERS WILL NOT

In addition, with regard to the announcement he had made, when he was not yet a fugitive, that he intended to collaborate with the justice system, he clarified that this does not mean that will become an effective collaborator since, he said, he has not committed any crime. However, he assured that he will tell the truth when the Prosecutor asks for his statements and that some could therefore fall.

“In order to be an effective collaborator, I must have committed a crime or have committed an act of corruption, and I have not done so. Therefore, I cannot be an effective collaborator. But I can help justice by telling the truth. And if with the truth that I am going to say some are going to be saved or there will be some left, unfortunately it will have to be that way”, he said.

“If at any time I (used) my right to remain silent, it was because of a defense strategy because it was necessary to know how far the investigations were going,” he added.

Bruno Pacheco did not specify who will not be saved by his statements, but he assured that, when the Prosecutor summons him to provide information, he will do so and tell the truth.

36 MONTHS OF PRE-TRIAL DETENTION

It should be noted that on April 7, the Public Prosecutor's Office requested 36 months of preventive detention for seven persons investigated for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion in organization criminal, in the context of the Decentralized Provías case (Puente Tarata III). The order includes former Secretary of the Presidential Office, Bruno Pacheco.

The request was made by the Fifth Office of the Second Corporate Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Corruption of Officials in Lima, led by prosecutor Karla Zecenarro Monge. The persons investigated included in the pre-trial detention order are:

1. The former Secretary General of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco Castillo.

2. The former director of Provías Decentralized, Victor Valdivia Malpartida.

3. The official of this entity, Edgar Vargas Mas.

4. The businessman Zamir Villaverde Garcia.

5. Businessman Luis Carlos Pasapera Adrianzén.

