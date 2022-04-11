Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant

Britney Spears y Sam Asghari en la premiere de "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood", Los Ángeles, EEUU, 22 julio 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“I took a pregnancy test and I'm going to have a baby,” Britney Spears announced Monday from her Instagram account. The pop star is expecting her first child with model and actor Sam Asghari, whom she got engaged to last year.

The couple, who met on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016, announced their wedding plans in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.

Asghari asked his girlfriend to marry him in the singer's mansion with a ring that has a 4 carat diamond and engraved inside “Leona” because it is the nickname he calls her. Their engagement came amid the singer's legal battle to regain control of her life and a $60 million estate. His guardianship officially ended in November.

The American singer was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her children Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. He also had a brief union with his childhood friend Jason Alexander for just 55 hours in 2004.

Spears had expressed her desire to get married and have more children during her hearing on June 23. Before the judge, she told her that she wanted to start a family with her partner, but that her father would not allow it.

News in development...