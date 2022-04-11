Beto da Silva responded to a fan that he called him “tronco” on Instagram

Beto Da Silva scored again in Universidad César Vallejo's 2-0 win against Sporting Cristal for matchday 9 of Liga 1. Despite this, the footballer does not stop receiving bad comments from the fans and took the time to answer one who called him a 'trunk'.

“How bad it must feel that a team beats you with nine players and on top of that, Beto's' trunk 'scores a goal,” commented one user in a publication, who did not expect the' poet 'winger to respond to him. “Envy kills,” he wrote.

“I thought he would be injured when celebrating,” wrote another fan, but with bad spelling. So, 'Betoto' told him the following: “Learn to write then you think.”