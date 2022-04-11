“All our prayers go out to our world champion Freddy Rincón”: reactions after the accident of the former football player

Former footballer Freddy Rincón suffered a serious traffic accident in the early hours of Monday when the car in which he was driving collided with a bus belonging to the mass transportation company MIO.

According to information from the Imbanaco Clinic, the former player arrived at the center with trauma assistance with severe craniocerebral trauma and his condition is very critical.

The world has been no stranger to the current situation of the Colossus of Bonaventure, especially the players of the teams where he played in his career, and they have expressed their support as a player.

One of the first to comment on Freddy Rincón's accident was Jorge el Patron Bermudez through his official Twitter account.

Likewise, the Corinthians of Brazil where Freddy Rincón played between 1997 and 2000 also sent a message through their social networks.

For its part, Real Madrid of Spain through its Twitter account sent a message wishing a speedy recovery of the former America from Cali.

In development..

