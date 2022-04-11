AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 11, 2022
“All our prayers go out to our world champion Freddy Rincón”: reactions after the accident of the former football player

The state of health of the former footballer of the Colombia national team is critical and a medical report is expected in the next few hours

Newsroom Infobae

April 11, 2022

Former footballer Freddy Rincón suffered a serious traffic accident in the early hours of Monday when the car in which he was driving collided with a bus belonging to the mass transportation company MIO.

According to information from the Imbanaco Clinic, the former player arrived at the center with trauma assistance with severe craniocerebral trauma and his condition is very critical.

The world has been no stranger to the current situation of the Colossus of Bonaventure, especially the players of the teams where he played in his career, and they have expressed their support as a player.

One of the first to comment on Freddy Rincón's accident was Jorge el Patron Bermudez through his official Twitter account.

El ex jugador se pronunció a través de las redes sociales. Tomado de @patronbermudez
El ex jugador se pronunció a través de las redes sociales. Tomado de @patronbermudez

Likewise, the Corinthians of Brazil where Freddy Rincón played between 1997 and 2000 also sent a message through their social networks.

El equipo donde fue figura el 'Coloso de Buenaventura' se pronunció a través de las redes sociales. Tomado de @Corinthians
El equipo donde fue figura el 'Coloso de Buenaventura' se pronunció a través de las redes sociales. Tomado de @Corinthians

For its part, Real Madrid of Spain through its Twitter account sent a message wishing a speedy recovery of the former America from Cali.

El club 'Merengue' también se pronunció en las redes sociales ante el accidente de Feddy Rincón. Tomado de @@realmadrid
El club 'Merengue' también se pronunció en las redes sociales ante el accidente de Feddy Rincón. Tomado de @@realmadrid

In development..

