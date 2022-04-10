They accuse Mario Delgado of committing an electoral crime by inviting people to vote in a van

Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, offered to bring in a combi the people who wanted to vote in the revocation of mandate consultation, an event that he posted on social networks photographs in which he can be seen driving the vehicle in which voters were traveling.

This action was criticized by various opponents, as well as Edmundo Jacobo Molina, executive secretary of the National Electoral Institute (INE), who pointed out that this event could be classified as an electoral crime.

It should be noted that, according to the Electoral Prosecutor's Office, some of the acts in which party officials may commit an electoral crime are:

- Pressure or induce voters to vote or abstain from voting for a candidate, political party or coalition, on the day of the election or on one of the three days preceding the election;

-Conducting or distributing electoral propaganda during election day;

-Stealing, destroying, altering or misusing electoral documents or materials;

- To hinder the normal conduct of voting or subsequent acts without justified cause, or to that end, to exert violence on electoral officials;

-During the preparation stage of the election or on election day, request votes for pay, promise of money, reward or any other consideration;

-Hide, alter or deny information legally required by the competent electoral authority

-Use invoices or documents supporting the expenditure of the political party or candidate, altering the real cost of the goods or services provided.

@mario_delgado

Under these arguments, some users in networks accused Mario Delgado of “carrying” people to the consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It should be noted that the INE defines this consultation as an “instrument of participation requested by citizens to determine the early conclusion in the performance of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic”.

This morning, after casting his vote in the Iztacalco mayor's office, Mario Delgado criticized the INE, calling the body a “cheat”.

This is in response to the statement by Lorenzo Córdova, President of the INE, who said on Sunday, April 10, that “despite the intense smear campaign that has been promoted against the authorities, Mexican society again appropriated this unprecedented exercise of citizen participation”, and added that people trust “their electoral authorities.”

@mario_delgado

He also called on political actors to respect the participation of citizens, as well as the actions of poll officials, regardless of whether they are in favor or against the exercise. Likewise, it asked voters to report and document any electoral offenses that occur during the day.

“Respect the laws (...) To citizens, document any electoral crime and report it. In the information age, cheaters and cheaters will always be discovered”

For this reason, Delgado told the press that the INE only placed one in three boxes, making it difficult for citizens to vote, and asserted that this showed “who the cheaters were.”

“People organized themselves to be able to vote, precisely because of this difficulty that there is only one out of every three boxes, but the people are there,” he added that “Mexico has never depended on the electoral authorities” and commented that he would be supporting people who wanted to go and vote since there were sectors where the polls had been far away of the voters' place of residence.

At the same time Mario Delgado denied that there were any carriages: “Now it turns out that the organized people are carried away,” he replied.

KEEP READING:



