Maleja Restrepo's reaction to alleged kiss between Tatán Mejia and Aida Morales

A fun scene was experienced in the kitchen of 'Masterchef Celebrity' when Tatán Mejía and Aida Morales starred in a fun scene in the most famous kitchen in the world in Colombia, after winning one of the challenges. In the image that went through the different social networks you can see the motocrossista quite shocked by the kiss that the actress planted him in a surprising way.

“What are they going to do? We said 'kiss each other, '” said Aida Morales when she passed with Tatán Mejía in front of the jury, later the athlete comments: “Oh! My marriage ended, I didn't think I was going to do it,” said the motocrossista.

What was the presenter's reaction? Well, continuing the humorous tone of the situation, the caleña wrote about the publication made by the host of 'MasterChef Celebrity': “What one learns about on Claudia Bahamón's Instagram, now who is going to peel it, the pineapple, obviously Tatán Mejía”.

Well, days after what happened, Maleja Restrepo shared her reaction through her Instagram stories, but this time how she took the situation inside her home with a recording inside her wardrobe, while telling her “Love, come on”.

And he continued: “As you pecked someone pick up the towel (sic)... As you pecked Aida then pick up the towel and hang it up... Let me sleep on the side I want and outside of that, he does me the favor tomorrow and also brings me the coffee as I like, not the way you like it”, while in his defense Tatán tried to answer the presenter.

In addition to the requests set out above, the presenter instructed the motocrossista to be more careful with the hairs she loses when shaving, adding that she did not wear her socks to blow her nose as she normally does.

“Okay?” , said Maleja Restrepo, to which Mejia asks him again: “What else do you want?” , in response to his question, his partner responds to him “nothing more, come and give me a kiss”.

It is worth remembering that, currently, Maleja Restrepo and Tatán Mejia are going through their twelve years of sentimental history. As for the love life of Aida Morales, the actress has a courtship with Fabian Copete Torres, whom she recently warned that their relationship did not start during the pandemic, as some media had reported.

Regarding 'MasterChef Celebrity', Mejía and Morales have had to cook together again and again, for example, on that occasion when they flattered results on a dessert they presented and christened with the name 'El beso de Miró'. Likewise, each individual has managed to stand out in the culinary field and it could be said that they are among the famous contestants with the greatest skills in this field.

On the other hand, Aida Morales opened her Peruvian food restaurant during the pandemic, which is located in the city of Villavicencio and which she has repeatedly promoted through her Instagram account with her partner.

