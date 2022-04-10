Judicial Power Dismisses Imposing Restricted Appearance on Guido Bellido and Guillermo Bermejo

The Judiciary rejected a request for a fiscal injunction to appear with restrictions against the congressmen of the Republic Guido Bellido of the ruling party Peru Libre and Guillermo Bermejo from Democratic Peru, and imposed a simple appearance on them. Both parliamentarians are investigated for the alleged crime against public tranquility in the form of affiliation to terrorism.

The Supraprovincial Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Terrorism and Against Humanity of Huánuco, headed by the provincial prosecutor Eneida Aguilar Solórzano, requested coercive measures for ten investigated persons, including both congressmen.

It is worth mentioning that the representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office required an appearance measure with restrictions for the investigated Vladimir Cerrón Rojas, Guido Bellido Ugarte, Guillermo Bermejo Rojas, Álex Pimentel Vidal and Joyce Quiroga Vargas.

He also requested pre-trial detention for 18 months against Ana María Córdova Capucho, Jhon Benites Tangoa, Néstor Viera Fiestas, Jaime Lobatón Huilca and Francisco Jara Aguirre; for the alleged crime of obstruction of terrorism investigation.

In this context, it is important to note that the investigation into the alleged crime of affiliation with terrorism is carried out on the basis of a police report that reports an interview conducted, in May 2021, with Eddy Villarroel Medina, a witness in this process, who needed to have knowledge of an alleged link between Bermejo, Bellido and Cerrón with the Shining Path of the Valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (Vraem) , led by the Quispe Palomino brothers.

The report also states that Villarroel claimed that Bermejo and Bellido would have had direct contact with 'Comrade José' in the Vraem hiking camps, while Cerrón did so through a person linked to their environment identified as Alex Pimentel Vidal.

GUIDO BELLIDO CRITICIZES ALVA AND CALLS FOR HIM TO RESIGN FROM THE BOARD

Guido Bellido indicated that it is “inconceivable” that the Congress should be led by a Board of Directors, after on several occasions María del Carmen Alva assured that the only way to achieve stability in the country is the irrevocable resignation of the president Pedro Castillo.

“It is inconceivable to have a 'vacant' Board of Directors in Congress, when it should guarantee the principle of impartiality because a majority prevails that rejects vacancy and recognizes democratic victory. Mrs. María del Carmen Alva, I suggest you resign and stop working for the Peruvians,” Bellido said in a tweet.

As recalled, Alva Prieto recommended that the head of state should resign so that the vice-president and minister of development and social inclusion, Dina Boluarte, assume the presidency and consider completing the term or calling general elections.

“We know that there are no votes for vacancy. For a vacancy, 87 votes are needed. With the three leftist benches: Free Peru, Together for Peru and Democratic Peru, there are 44 votes. The president does not need to talk to AP, or APP or Podemos or Somos. Only with those three benches on the left will there be no vacancy. The only way out for now is the resignation (of Pedro Castillo). The vice-president (Dina) Boluarte must take over. (If the period is respected or an advance of elections is called) that would have to be analyzed by her as vice-president,” she said in an interview with Panamericana Television.

For his part, Pedro Castillo was optimistic during the decentralized Council of Ministers meeting in Puno and stated that “having faith” that the political crisis ended.

“We are in difficult times, economically; I have faith that this political moment in which we have been involved has come to an end. We would have made much more progress (with the Government) if in these months we had not been entertained in useless confrontations and confrontations,” said the president.

KEEP READING