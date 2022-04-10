Jorge Montoya responds to his critics: “The people, the hills and their surroundings constantly support me”

Once again, the spokesman for Popular Renewal, Jorge Montoya, referred to the hills of Lima and its citizens. Through his Twitter account, the congressman responded to the criticism against him for the derogatory comments he made a few days ago.

The admiral said that he has the support of the “people, the hills and their surroundings”, who express it to them in person and from the streets. This is how he downplayed the negative comments he receives on social networks.

“The town, the hills and their surroundings constantly support me and I thank them. Twitter is not a sign of objective support or rejection, many are paid by subordinate interests. I get the support in the streets,” Montoya tweeted.

Later, the legislator of the celestial bench stated that he “prays” for those who constantly attack him. “I tell them that when a person decides to do things well, to follow the rules, but above all to be a person with principles and honor, he knows perfectly well that being on the good side is not easy but it is necessary,” he said.

MEA CULPA

A few days ago, Montoya offered his apologies for his statements about the people who live around the city. As is recalled, the congressman was in favor of the measure imposed by President Pedro Castillo to decree a curfew throughout April 5, as he had information that a group of people were thought to “come down from the hills” to plunder Lima.

“The measure is very hard, very drastic and it was because the information that is available, unless it has reached my ears, is that today they were planning to loot Lima, go down from the hills to plunder the city, not only here but in different parts of the country, but the capital is an emblematic place and it must be protected,” he told the media. of the press, outside the Congress of the Republic.

“It is not the best time to give it, nor is the way in which it has been given the best, but I think that measures of this nature or similar to this one must be taken in order to control the popular overflow,” he added.

Given this, he decided to make a mea culpa: “Dear compatriots, on April 5, I gave some unfortunate statements when I arrived at the congress to try to report that the city of Lima was going to see possible disturbances and I mentioned that people were going to come down from the hills. That expression has been misinterpreted, my intention was not to offend anyone. I apologize to you for that. I am in the congress because I have received the vote from you, from the people who live right around the city in San Juan de Lurigancho, in Villa María del Triunfo in Comas, in San Martín de Porres. I want to apologize to you if I have made you feel bad about my expressions.”

“We have supported and promoted all initiatives to challenge and censure the unpresentable ministers that this government has appointed. As a bench and in a personal way, we promote the presidential vacancy because it is the only way out of this crisis that President Castillo has generated. We will never give up on our principle by defending democracy and our homeland and taking it away from the radical and obsolete extremisms that govern us today,” he added.

Before concluding, he assured that he is committed to fighting for just causes and defending those who need most.

“Our commitment is and will be to all Peruvians. We will always be protecting the rights of the poorest and most vulnerable, those who legitimately demand an immediate presence of the State. My struggle and sacrifice since Congress is dedicated to compatriots who have the least and who deserve a better quality of life, with them it is my eternal commitment. Long live Peru!” , ended.

The congressman made a mea culpa and went out to apologize after unfortunate expressions.

