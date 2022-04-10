JB on ATV: Dilbert Aguilar parodied mistreatment he suffered on the outskirts of a television channel

At the beginning of April, Milagros Leiva staged an embarrassing incident when he screamed for Dilbert Aguilar's bus to be removed. This incident was recreated by the singer in JB on ATV. The artist even called his vehicle troncomóvil, a word that the journalist used on that occasion.

Jorge Benavides invited Dilbert Aguilar to his program, this Saturday, April 9,. The singer participated in the sequence 'Trampolín a la champa', where he joked about what happened with Milagros Leiva. He even parodied the situation with Danny Rosales, in his character in 'Viejoleta'.

“I brought my mobile trunk,” said Dilbert Aguilar, using the journalist's words. “I want to know who is the driver of this trunkmobile!” , Milagros Leiva said on that occasion in a pejorative way to the singer's musicians.

“I don't know. The guardian said to me: 'Leave your car there'. And I left my car there,” the cumbiambero replied to Danny Rosales in JB on ATV, generating the laughter of others.

That said, he sang the song “Unita más”. Finally, he ended his presentation by saying: “Music is healthy and healthy, healthy”.

As you remember, Dilbert told what happened to the Magaly Medina program. “She got on the bus to yell at them, in a haughty tone she said: 'Who is Dilbert Aguilar? Who are these misfits? ' He said, 'Who have you beaten? '” , said the interpreter of “I don't want you to cry again”.

Finally, he proceeded to apologize to the journalist. “If there was anything that bothered you, excuse me and excuse the guys, but it wasn't the tone or the way to ask for a favor,” he said.

WHAT HAPPENED TO MILAGROS LEIVA?

The program Magaly Tv: La firme announced that Dilbert Aguilar and his musicians were mistreated by Milagros Leiva when the group's bus was parked outside Willax Television.

According to the videos and the story of Magaly Medina herself, the television host boarded the means of transport of the cumbia group to arrogantly demand that they leave the place, this because they were in their parking place.

Likewise, a reporter from the ATV program went to interview the cumbia singer and asked him if it was true that Milagros Leiva, when he was furious, began to look down on him in front of all his co-workers.

“Did he tell you who you are, who you beat?” , they consulted the cumbia singer. “Yes, he put himself in that tone. She got on the bus to yell (at her musicians) in a haughty tone,” he said.

According to Dilbert Aguilar, the host of Willax Televisión went to look for him after the altercation with his musicians and did not hesitate to try to make him feel inferior, something like the musicians who accompanied him that day.

“He said to me: 'Hey, who are those misadapted' and other adjectives to my boys. I didn't know anything because I was in another environment. I didn't know anything about this, I told myself that something had to happen for them to react like this. And then the boys told me what happened,” he said.

At another time, the cumbia singer confirmed that Milagros Leiva did not behave properly with him despite the fact that he was a guest on the television channel. “No, it did get... Who did you beat? That's how it went,” he added.

DILBERT AGUILAR EXPLAINS WHY HE PARKED ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF THE CANAL

To clarify the facts, Dilbert mentioned that his group's bus was parked in the place that the canal worker told her, and that if she had asked them to move from the site in a friendly manner, they would have done so immediately.

“The guardian put us in that place, she had to go in a kinder way, as any natural person would. Ask the driver for a space to accommodate his car,” he added.

“Who did you beat?” , told Dilbert Aguilar as they yelled at their musicians to leave a public parking lot.

