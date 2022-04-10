In a flower shop he assembled rifles and submachine guns: they capture the 'guru' of weapons Bogotá

Bogotá, marzo 18 de 2015.- Con un fuerte rechazo, el Centro Democrático en Norte de Santander, lamentó el atentado contra el candidato al Concejo de Cúcuta, por esa colectividad, Diego Villamizar Salinas, registrado el 11 de marzo a las 10:00 de la noche. (Colprensa)

This Sunday the Attorney General's Office reported on the so-called 'guru' of weapons, Carlos Alberto Zuluaga Arroyave, who would be one of the largest manufacturers and dealers of firearms for criminal organizations.

This man would have completed nearly 15 years in the procurement, assembly and sale of weapons. The evidence indicates that he allegedly obtained rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, among others, which were extracted from military headquarters in Cundinamarca, Tolima and Meta, as well as in the clandestine market.

Apparently, he prepared the weapons in an artisan workshop where he lived and, subsequently, marketed them to the structures of the 'Gulf Clan' in Antioquia and Córdoba, to the FARC dissidents in Meta, Caquetá and Cauca; and to the ELN in the southwestern part of the country.

In addition, what drew attention in the investigation, according to the authorities, is that Zuluaga Arroyave was allegedly selling arms in parallel to dissident groups and the ELN in Cauca, to confront each other over the dispute over drug trafficking routes.

The gun 'Guru', as he would be known for criminality, was captured along with his wife, Rosa Helena Maya Ramírez, in the Normandy neighborhood, in western Bogotá. The building had as its facade a commercial establishment for flower arrangements. However, on the spot they found the workshop for the assembly of weapons and some parts for rifles.

For his part, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate Against Criminal Organizations charged the couple with crimes such as: concert to commit crimes; manufacture, trafficking and carrying of weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives; and illicit enrichment of individuals. Detainees must comply with a security measure in a prison center.

It is noteworthy that Carlos Alberto Zuluaga Arroyave had been the subject of two search and search procedures in Bogotá, in July 2020. In one of the proceedings, in a commercial premises in a San Andresito city center, they seized four rifles, three grenade launchers, 700 parts of machine guns, ammunition and $34'000,000 in cash; in the other, held in the Toberín neighborhood, they also found rifles and $28'200,000.

News in development...

Keep reading:



