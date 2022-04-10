COVID-19: Peru records 286 new cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. La gente camina en una calle llena de gente mientras los nuevos casos de la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19), impulsada por la variante Omicron, están aumentando, en Lima, Perú el 12 de enero de 2022. Foto tomada el 12 de enero de 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Coronavirus continues to attack. Peru continues to increase the number of positives and this can be seen after the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health, which until 22:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022 confirmed the appearance of 286 new infected with COVID-19 in the country.

The figure mentioned corresponds only to the last Friday and the number of deaths on the same day is 6 in total.

According to the statement issued by Minsa and the COVID-19 Situational Room, there is an increase in discard tests carried out, along with the increase in positive cases in the country. This is the information collected from the start of the pandemic until April 8, 2022.

- People sampled 29 million 171, 760

- Negative results 25 million 620,515

- Confirmed cases 3 million 551,245

The following information is obtained regarding the cases confirmed during the last Friday:

- People sampled 65 525

- Confirmed cases 286

HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERED

Minsa confirmed that Peru is in a third wave and this is due to the number of infections the country has had in recent weeks. In the case of hospitalized patients, it was found that there are a total of 1234 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19.

For patients with critical health, the figure is 401 in total. These are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with mechanical ventilation.

In addition, the report issued by the official health entity verifies that to date there are 3 million 584,034 people who have overcome the disease, and were discharged from medical care in a health facility or completed a period of home isolation.

Another figure to consider is the number of people who were discharged last Friday, which totals 25 in total.

DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19

The number of deaths in the country to date is 212,471 in total and despite the number of deaths, it is estimated that this third wave will not mass deaths and only remain in contagion; however, we must not let our guard down and continue with health measures in order to avoid contagion.

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination in Peru

According to MINSA, as of 18:01 p.m. on April 9, 2022, a total of 69′160′812 doses applied against COVID-19 have been applied.

Esta es la situación de la vacunación contra la #COVID19 en Perú hasta las 18:01 horas del 9 de abril.

However, 13′969′445 are immunized with the booster dose, which leads to a 71.63 per cent increase in booster doses among the vulnerable population.

These figures show that 48.9% of the general population are vaccinated with booster doses.

