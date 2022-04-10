Congress relies on law to lower the price of loin fino, guinea fowl and other imported products

The Congress of the Republic approved to temporarily exonerate the General Sales Tax (IGV) on some products in the family basket such as chicken, eggs, sugar and meat products. However, it did not include bread and oil, but it did include loin fino, pheasant, guinea fowl and other imported products, which are not popular in Peru.

Premier Aníbal Torres asked the Legislature to “promptly” correct the law passed because it included those foods that are not accessible to the population with limited resources in Peru.

“Upon receiving the autograph of the law, we noticed that Congress distorted the bill, by exonerating the thin back, goose, pheasant, guinea fowl, imported meat, condensed milk, lasagna, ravioli, among others, which are not part of the basic basket of the poor population,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Congress of the Republic estimated that this would create a budget budget of S/ 3.2 billion that could be used to cover basic services in other areas. The prime minister added that the Minister of Economy, Oscar Graham, could help them not to fall into this mistake again.

“We believe that it is a mistake of Congress, which does not have the capacity to spend. We request that you quickly correct this misconduct. The Minister of Economy is ready to collaborate to reformulate the norm by favoring those most in need. Let's work together!” , he explained.

According to sources close to the newspaper La República, the Executive will observe this rule, which was signed on Friday afternoon by the Speaker of Parliament, María del Carmen Alva, who was satisfied on her social networks: “Congress complied with the country! We passed the law that exonerates the payment of IGV for products from the basic family basket: eggs, chicken, sugar, among others. We are with those who stop the pot. President, the promulgation of this law is urgent, the people cannot wait.”

Now, Parliament has to include only products that have a greater impact on the spending of the poorest families, especially since the validity is until December 2022 and will have a fiscal cost of S/ 3.2 billion.

ECONOMISTS SPEAK

The former Minister of Economy, Waldo Mendoza, criticized that there are the “thin loin, there are the ducks, the quails, the lasagna” and that the bills for the economic sector “are not done in two days.”

“The other problem is that the Constitution says that congressmen do not have a spending initiative and that every bill on tax matters or exonerations must have a report from the Ministry of Economy (MEF),” he told RPP Noticias.

“The MEF has at the moment the delicate task of giving its opinion on this poorly made, costly bill. The other big problem is that this IGV, unlike the Consumer Selective, where the power is in the MEF to reverse the measure, this measure has to be reversed by Congress. I want to see Congress reversing this measure,” he added.

For his part, Enrique Castellanos, professor of Economics at the University of the Pacific, told La República that the impact of the IGV exemption on final food prices will be minimal because rising prices are a global phenomenon added to informality in markets with these products.

“In fact, there will be a decrease, but 18% will not be reflected in prices. The impact that will be felt will not be much, it is a palliative within a global trend that is difficult to weigh,” he said.

Finally, economist Jorge Gonzáles Izquierdo commented that currently all perishable foods, such as vegetables and fruits, are already exonerated from IGV.

“For a long time all perishable foods have not paid IGV for a long time, so that discount will not affect those (perishable) products. What is going to affect are the prices of seven products,” he told RPP Noticias.

He also believes that the measure is a good option to lower commodity prices, but if it is temporary because it would be two costs for the State. “First it has a tax collection cost because you are going to raise less, because the IGV has been exonerated to the final product but the entire production chain,” he said.

Gonzales Izquierdo explained that because it is a significant reduction in tax collection, it can be compensated by higher revenue from other sectors such as mining.

“When you take these measures that cost you resources, they should be very focused, but here you are benefiting not only those who really need it. For these two costs, the measure has to be transitory, as little as possible,” he concluded.

