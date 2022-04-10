Another soldier dies in an Eln attack in Etarra (Norte de Santander)

After three soldiers were killed on Friday night in an ambush of the extinct FARC's dissidents in Ituango (Antioquia), another soldier was killed in the east of the country while accompanying operations against the Eln in rural El Tarra (Norte de Santander).

According to reports from the Colombian National Army's Twitter account, the deceased young soldier was identified as Ivan Andrés Gamarra.

” We reject the murder of professional soldier Iván Andrés Gamarra Martelo in El Tarra, Norte de Santander, following a terrorist action by the Eln. We accompany and send a message of condolences to their family and friends. Hero forever”, trinaron.

Through the same social network, the commander of that military force, General Eduardo Zapateiro, also expressed his condolences to the soldier's family.

“We pray to the almighty for the eternal rest of our hero forever professional soldier Ivan Andrés Gamarra, killed by the Eln while carrying out military operations in Norte de Santander to protect communities. Condolences to his family and friends”, published the senior official.

This occurred less than 24 hours after the attack perpetrated by the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla in Ituango (Antioquia), where in addition to the three soldiers killed, 10 others were injured, one of them in serious health conditions. These uniforms were taken to the Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital and the Military Hospital. Apparently they were after alias “Ramiro” head of the 18th front of this armed group.

In the communiqué issued by the command of the Seventh Division of the National Army, they reported: “On the night of this Friday, April 8, a military vehicle mobilizing on the El Singo village, rural area of the municipality of Ituango, north of Antioquia, was attacked with explosives installed on the road, apparently by terrorists of the residual organized armed group Structure 18″.

They assured that the command will file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation for the “use of illicit means and methods of war”, they assure that this violates international humanitarian law.

It is not ruled out that other armed groups are the perpetrators of the attack, which is why the commander of the Seventh Division, Juvenal Díaz Mateus, is currently moving to the area, accompanied by other military and police authorities; where they will hold a security council with the mayor of Ituango, Mauricio Mira, to evaluate and take the necessary measures.

The Army stated that it regrets and expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers, but they assure that they will continue to carry out military operations in the area to ensure security and tranquility in the region.

Armed fighting is increasing in the area, a few weeks ago the death of another 3 soldiers had also been reported, following clashes with the Gulf Clan and also, the dissidents of the FARC. In these operations, alias Guineo, designated as the leader of the 18th front of the dissidents, was removed and another of the leaders was captured. During this operation, the army managed to rescue a minor who was kidnapped.

Residents of the area say they are afraid to relive the tense moments of last year, when several peasants had to flee due to constant fighting. In addition, they report that they are constantly threatened by the various criminal groups operating in the sector, which coincidentally, is very close to where the Hidroituango megaproject is located.





