“2024 is getting worse”: PRD will seek to annul the Revocation of Mandate for AMLO intervention

This Sunday, April 10, the day on which the Mandate Revocation Day is taking place, Ángel Ávila, representative of the PRD to the INE, announced that his party will request the cancellation of the consultative exercise, this due to various irregularities that occurred before and during the day.

During a series of statements made to the media, the standard-bearer of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) pointed out that “this process will mean a before and after in the electoral processes,” and therefore warned that there must be a precedent that condemns the intervention of the federal government.

El PRD promoverá una queja contra las y los servidores que promovieron la Revocación (Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae México) Karina Hernandez/Infobae

To justify his intention, Ávila recalled when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) ironized the opposition's stance and declared “don't come to me with the story that the law is the law” during a morning that dealt with the issue of the revocation of the mandate. In this regard, he said that it is contradictory that it is the president who says that, since on December 1, 2018 he swore to protect and respect the Constitution.

In addition to this, it attracted the time that Adán Augusto López Hernández, head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), used resources from the National Defense to attend an event and promote the Revocation of Mandate, this because he moved on a plane from the National Guard (GN) to Sonora, participated in an event politician and said “don't listen to the INE directors, they are leaving”.

With this in context, the perredist ironized and questioned the government, because, in an exercise of empathy, he posed the question of what the inhabitants of Veracruz, Zacatecas and Michoacán, who have suffered the results of AMLO's security policy and see that the GN provided part of its infrastructure at the service of the proselytism of López Obrador.

La promoción de la Revocación corría por cuenta del INE (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Andrea Murcia

As if this were not enough, he presented a publication by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) that was made on his official Twitter account, which encourages citizens to participate in the first Mandate Revocation held in Mexico.

Thus, the PRD will present a process of total nullity of the Mandate Revocation due to the “systematic intervention” by public servants and the president of the republic himself, this because they want to generate a precedent for the 2024 electoral process, where a new presidency will be defined.

Finally, it should be noted that Morencia Nacional (Morena) Movement, the party of López Obrador, is emerging as the political demonstration with the most sympathizers, as the polls position Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum as the leaders of electoral preferences, which could represent a possibility that there is continuity to the government of AMLO. Consequently, the PRD, part of the Going for Mexico coalition, insists on the provisional discourse, so that the 2024 elections take place in the most democratic way possible.

