Zelensky expects a strong response from the allied countries after the Russian attack in Kramatorsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday April 4, 2022 visits the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv, following reports of civilian deaths in the area previously occupied by Russian forces. These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide, Zelensky said. He also inspects Irpin and Stoyanka where Russia troops have retreated.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said Friday that he expects a “strong global response” from the first world powers following the Russian attack on the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, in the Donestk region.

“Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack in Kramatorsk must be one of the charges in (international) courts, which will surely happen,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening speech, according to a presidential statement.

Zelensky said there will be a worldwide effort to establish what happened “minute by minute” during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Who did what, who gave the orders. Where did the missile come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the attack was coordinated,” added the president, warning that “responsibility is inevitable”.

“Russian state propagandists were in such a hurry to shift responsibility for the attack to Ukrainian forces that they accidentally blamed Russia,” he said, adding that Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the attack “had been inflicted while the missiles were still in the air.”

En el bombardeo murieron más de cincuenta personas via REUTERS

The President of Ukraine also stated that he spoke about this Russian attack on Kramatorsk with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who met with Zelensky this Friday after visiting the city of Bucha.

The attack, in which at least 50 people were killed, according to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, was condemned this Friday by Zelensky, who accused the occupants of firing a missile at the station, where “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated.”

“Not having the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. It is an evil that has no limits and that, if it is not punished, it will never stop”, he stressed.

RAPES IN BUCHA

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Liudmila Denisova, denounced on Friday that Russian troops raped minors during their occupation of the city of Bucha, near the capital, Kiev.

Denisova released a post on her Facebook page listing the case of at least two minors, a fourteen-year-old girl and an eleven-year-old boy, who were allegedly raped by the Russian occupiers.

In this context, Denisova urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations to investigate these facts.

“There is no place on earth or in hell where these racist criminals can hide from revenge,” said the Ukrainian MP, who insisted that rape is “strictly prohibited” by the 1949 Geneva Convention on International Humanitarian Law.

