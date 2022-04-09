Video: man confronts suspected robbers at TransMilenio de Banderas station

A video recorded the moment when a man, only helped at the time by an umbrella with which he saw two men assaulted in TransMilenio, claimed to be defending himself as he pointed out that he was attempting to rob them.

The images show how from the outside of one of the articulated transport buses, an apparently obfuscated person insults and invites two men to go out to the station to confront them.

That moment caught the attention of people who were nearby waiting for other routes, in addition to those who were inside the bus in question. Since then, some users have been gathering and initiating a kind of corralling and physical attacks on the two alleged criminals.

On the spot, one of the men who was confronted, wearing a red cap and blue jacket, got out of the bus determined to fight back, but immediately, after a short chase, he ran off the side of the Banderas station in Kennedy.

Meanwhile, the other man, who would be his accomplice, wore a white jacket and jeans. In addition to a suitcase, he was surrounded by the people who came together to defend the man who said they wanted to steal him.

This suspected criminal was unable to do anything while he was assaulted by several people and held until some TransMilenio authority or logistics personnel arrived.

The video was captured by another user who noticed the situation:

The situation is not something that happens in isolation in the capital's most important transport system, since, according to the Bogotá Security Secretariat, in the first two months of the year alone, there were more than 1,400 robberies in TransMilenio, representing approximately 25 thefts per day.

Meanwhile, Councillor Diana Diago, from the Democratic Center, said that in 2021 the number of robberies reached 3468 at the stations, while in other data, Diago indicated at the time, in buses the figure was higher than 3000 cases, a situation that was calculated on food routes with a similar figure.

Recently, in the balance sheet presented by the Mayor's Office of Bogotá, called “More than 25,000 Eyes Atentos”, some of the strategies currently being implemented in the transport system were revealed, seeking to synchronize an emergency plan with all the logistical actors that assist in the TransMilenio operation in each of the stations.

The report recorded that more than 70 criminals were captured in flagrante, while just over 1,500 bladed weapons were seized on trunks and buses plus 11 other traumatic weapons.

According to the Personería de Bogotá, the stations most affected and that had the most thefts during 2021 were those to the north trunk, Caracas Avenue to the south as well as Calle 80.

Likewise, the NQS, although it is one of the least affected by robberies: the trend is that victims tend to go south. As for stations, both TransMilenio and Personería agreed that Avenida Jiménez, the North Portal and the South Portal are where thefts occur the most, among others that occurred by the entities.

