Video: explosive deactivated in Chinacota in Norte de Santander

On Friday night, anti-explosive police detonated in a controlled manner a device that was apparently abandoned for several days on the road leading to the tourist municipality of Chinacota (Norte de Santander) and which is one of the most visited during Easter Week.

“This afternoon we were informed by a cooperative of the department's civic participation network within the road network that there was a suspicious object on a hill near the municipality of Chinacota, immediately active the protocols we have for these situations,” said Colonel Carlos Martínez, police commander of the department.

Faced with the situation, the officer indicated that anti-explosive experts were required to detonate the device in a controlled manner.

“Specialized units are displaced, the area is cordoned off and immediately, according to the diagnosis of a possible explosive charge, they are destroyed, neutralizing it and avoiding any collateral damage. The situation has already been neutralized, the road is restored, the police are on patrol in the area. We also have support from the National Army and we remain committed to the security of Norte de Santander,” he said.









Colonel Martínez attributed the installation of the explosive to the Eln guerrilla, which recently carried out an armed strike in the Catatumbo.

“Information and expertise tells us that this charge had been abandoned there several days ago by terrorists, possibly when the Eln carried out the constraint last few days in various parts of the department, without thinking as usual about the damage that they could have caused to civilians, children and civil society persons who are transiting through this mountainous area,” he added

The officer invited citizens to continue reporting through line 123 any similar situation in order to continue safeguarding citizens and said that on the roads of the department the Police and the Army are ensuring the safety of travelers during Holy Week.





