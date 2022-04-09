Ukraine reported that Russian troops raped minors during their occupation in the city of Bucha

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Investigators look at the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during Russia's invasion and then exhumed from a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Liudmila Denisova, denounced on Friday that Russian troops raped minors during their occupation of the city of Bucha, near the capital, Kiev.

Denisova released a post on her Facebook page listing the case of at least two minors, a fourteen-year-old girl and an eleven-year-old boy, who were allegedly raped by the Russian occupiers.

In this context, Denisova urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations to investigate these facts.

“There is no place on earth or in hell where these racist criminals can hide from revenge,” said the Ukrainian MP, who insisted that rape is “strictly prohibited” by the 1949 Geneva Convention on International Humanitarian Law.

Las tropas rusas son acusadas de masacrar a la población civil de Bucha durante sus ataques REUTERS

On the other hand, the Kryvyi Rog Military Administration — a city located in the south-central part of the country between Mikolaev and Zaporizhzhia — has also reported cases of Ukrainian civilians raped by Russian soldiers, according to the German agency DPA.

ATTACK IN KRAMATORSK

At least 50 people were killed, including four children, and another 100 were injured this Friday in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk station, a city in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of people were waiting for a train to leave the region.

“More than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a rocket fire at the station (...) This is a deliberate attack,” Oleksander Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, said in Telegram.

Moments later, the rescue services reported that there were at least 50 deaths.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said Friday that he expects a “strong global response” from the first world powers following the Russian attack on the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, in the Donestk region.

“Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack in Kramatorsk must be one of the charges in (international) courts, which will surely happen,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening speech, according to a presidential statement.

Zelensky said there will be a worldwide effort to establish what happened “minute by minute” during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Who did what, who gave the orders. Where did the missile come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the attack was coordinated,” added the president, warning that “responsibility is inevitable”.

“Russian state propagandists were in such a hurry to shift responsibility for the attack to Ukrainian forces that they accidentally blamed Russia,” he said, adding that Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the attack “had been inflicted while the missiles were still in the air.”

(With information from Europa Press)

