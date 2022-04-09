These are the provisions in Cali for a safe Holy Week

The major week begins and Colombians are getting their bags ready for one of the most important times around tourism in the country. Likewise, all local administrations, together with the competent authorities, have different measures and controls to ensure the peace of mind of citizens and avoid emergencies; that is why, from the mayor's office of Santiago de Cali, President Jorge Iván Ospina, specified the provisions from his administration. for the optimal flow of both vallecaucans and tourists within the capital of the Valley.

The president of the Caleños indicated that, from his administration, three main fronts will be addressed as a contingency plan to successfully carry out this important commemoration of a religious nature, which, in the same way, non-believers take advantage of it to share with their family and discover new places.

Taking into account the high consumption of fish meat at this time, Ospina invited the Ministry of Health to carry out constant surveillance in the centers where this product is considered a delicate input, special care must be taken. In turn, it urges that the yellow alert be declared in order to respond to any emergency in a timely manner.

The mayor's indications were specific, regarding health, he explained: “We need Public Health to carry out all the tasks of protecting citizens from any food poisoning or food infection, in order to develop it; they must monitor the cold chain, inspect, monitor and control the different fish sales in the city of Santiago de Cali, but also, that it decrees the yellow alert so that hospitals have all the capacities to deal with any contingency within the framework of Holy Week”.

There are also 400 transit agents who accompany the people of Caleños on the six exits of the city, highlighting the main ones such as: the road to the sea, the exit to Yumbo, Palmira and Jamundí, municipalities surrounding the capital of Valle del Cauca. In this case, all drivers were invited from the Mobility Secretariat to have their road kit and fire extinguisher. The authorities will accompany the exodus plan from this weekend, and it will be reinforced for the bridge on Thursday and Good Friday.

The control of the roads will be carried out as a joint task between the administration, the Ministry of Transit and the authorities. On the subject, Mayor Ospina said: “The Mobility Secretariat has the responsibility of designing the exodus plan and the return plan, as well as accompanying traffic guards to the different parking places, where Holy Week is commemorated; either in the tutelary hills or in the different churches of the city of Cali.” In addition, the Pico y Placa will remain in effect on ordinary days, that is: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the other hand, one of the main traditions of “la caleñidad” is to go to Buga or within the city itself; to ascend to Cristo Rey and the Hill of the Three Crosses, a plan that is usually carried out as a family and seeks to demonstrate the pilgrim soul of the parishioners, which is why restrictions and provisions are made in the ascent to these hills guardianship, through extensive deployment between the administration and the police authorities.

According to Jorge Iván Ospina, the Secretariat of Risk Management, should be responsible for guaranteeing transit to the hills and churches, by the people of Caleños.

“The unified command post (PMU) must be installed, which must guide all the tasks and commitments that must be had when ascending to the tutelary hills of Christ the King or the Three Crosses. There, there must be vigilance and control so that it is only ascended until 1 in the afternoon, and also control that children under 4 years old, pregnant women, people with liquor or under psychoactive effects are not admitted. Likewise, monitor that the ascent is only advanced through the Chipichape corridor. In addition, with the Ministry of Mobility, Justice and Police, that a whole deployment be carried out to ensure the life and safety of citizens”.

