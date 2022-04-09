The US estimates that Russia seeks to mobilize more than 60,000 recruits to increase its combat power

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Soldados rusos en un tanque durante unas maniobras realizadas en el óblast de Leningrado, Rusia, en esta imagen cedida publicada el 14 de febrero de 2022. Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia/Cedido a través de REUTERS

The United States reported that Moscow lost 15 to 20 percent of combat power and would now be seeking to mobilize more than 60,000 recruits and reservists in eastern Ukraine to reinforce the seizure of the eastern Donbas region.

The number of tactical units in the Russian border town of Belgorod, 80 kilometers north of Kharkov, would have increased from 30 to 40, a senior US Defense official reported Friday.

This implies that 10,000 more soldiers have moved to the east of the country in recent days, as explained by the American network ABC News. “We believe that this area will serve as a resupply area for Russian troops. We have seen indications that some units are moving towards Belgorod,” he confessed.

Likewise, the US Defense official has maintained that Russia is concentrating its energy and effort in the south and east of the country. “It's hard to say exactly where each of these (soldiers) are, but we've seen them increase,” he said.

On the other hand, he assured that the “struggle” over the past eight years in the region has served to make both Armies “familiar” with the terrain, population centers and lines of communication, so he expects “a fight with knives”. “This could be very bloody and very ugly,” he said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week that there were reports predicting that tens of thousands of reservists were being mobilized to reinforce Russian units on the Donbas border after the losses of their troops in northern Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces assured on Tuesday that Russia “would be regrouping troops” and “concentrating its efforts” on preparations for a military offensive in the east of the country, in reference to the Donbas region, where the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics are located.

“The aim is to establish full control of the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. The Russian Enemy is trying to improve the position of units in the operational areas of Tavrita and Pivdennobuzhsky,” highlighted the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army through a message on its account on the social network Facebook.

(With information from Europa Press)

