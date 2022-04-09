Profile of the Vuelta a Turquía 2022, where Nairo Quintana will go for a new title in the season

El colombiano Nairo Quintana, en la etapa del Tour de Francia disputada el domingo. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/Archivo

Boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintana, from Arkea Samsic, will start a new competition this Sunday at the Tour de Turquía 2022, a race he has never done and which fills his squad and fans with expectations, being one of the most likely to win the title.

The coffee grower is ready to make his debut in that round, after four races at a very high level, since so far Quintana has completed two stage victories and two wins in general rankings: in the Alpes-Maritimes Tour and the Tour de la Provence so far this year.

Nairo Quintana y el equipo que lo acompañará en el Tour de Turquía 2022. Foto: Arkea Samsic

Nairo also showed himself in good condition, winning 5th and 4th place overall in the Paris Nice and the Vuelta a Catalunya against very strong rivals such as the three-time winner of the Vuelta España, Primoz Roglic, and the Portuguese Joao Almeida, who has been standing out greatly this year as well.

In addition to Nairo, other Colombians will be in the competition, such as his brother Dayer who will be his most important squire on the mountain; Brandon Rojas, with the Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli, and Johan García with the Caja Rural de España.

The race will have more than 1200 total kilometers and 12 mountain passes in which coffee growers will be the protagonists.

The Tour of Turkey 2022 will have eight stages and will run between 10 and 17 April, starting on the first day Bodrum, to Kuşadas about 202 km, where there will be some mid-mountain passes.

Stage two will be 156 km long and will be between Selçuk (Efes) and Alaçatı. There, the sprinters will be the main protagonists, while the favorites take care of what will be stage three, which will have a mostly flat layout and which could have areas where crosswinds hurt.

Between Izmir (Konak) and Manisa (Spil Milli Park), day four will be held with a route of 146.3 km. Climbers will have to be vigilant, as the route has only one 1st category mountain pass, but this will be in the last 13.9 kilometers and will allow the general classification to be preliminarily defined.

The sprinters for the fifth day will have another chance to seek victory over a distance of 186 km starting from Manisa to Ayvalık, while in the 6th stage the slopes will put the biggest difficulty of the day between Edremit (Akçay) and Eceabat (57.Alay Şehitliği) locations separated by 201.5 km.

The seventh stage, the middle mountain, reappears with two mountain passes between Gelibolu and Tekirdağ, which has 131 km and the final day, the eighth, will be in the capital, Istanbul, about 137 km of route and where a circuit will mark the end, although it will only have a 3rd category climb where the new one will be known champion of the Ottoman round.

It is hoped that Nairo Quintana will be able to achieve this new triumph for his record, his team and Colombia that has always supported him in the different competitions in which he has performed so far in 2022.

