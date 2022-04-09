Pedro Castillo asks Congress to repeal law that limits the question of trust

President Pedro Castillo and Prime Minister Aníbal Torres presented an initiative to the Congress of the Republic proposing to repeal Law 31355, which limits use of the question of trust and was approved by insistence in October 2021. The document was received on April 8 by the Bureau of parts of the Legislature.

This would be the second attempt by the Executive against this rule, then if you have filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court (TC) and that the Court has declared it inadmissible.

The law currently in force states that the Executive can raise a question of confidence only in matters within its competence, related to its government policies, but not because of the approval of constitutional reforms or those that affect the exclusive and exclusive procedures and competences of Parliament.

The bill will be sent to the parliamentary group led by Patricia Juárez, the Committee on Constitution and Regulations, where other initiatives of the Executive have already been ignored. However, Congressman Victor Cutipa (Free Peru) said he would ask for priority, “even more so at the juncture we are in.”

WHAT EXACTLY IS BEING PROPOSED?

What is specifically proposed by the office is the repeal of Law No. 31355 “Law that develops the exercise of the question of confidence regulated in the last paragraph of article 132 and article 133 of the Political Constitution of Peru”.

WHAT REASONS DO YOU GIVE FOR ITS REPEAL?

With the new draft presented by the president and premier, the arguments of form and substance that he had before are presented.

1. Argues that it violates the separation of powers

As a first reason, he argues that the law is obstructing the correct separation of powers by limiting the reasons on which the executive branch may request a matter of trust. It points out that this principle (separation of powers) is a pillar in the composition of the State, supported by the Constitution itself (article 43) and judgments of the TC. However, “it cannot be understood as an absolute separation between the competences of the different bodies”.

“This derogation seeks to preserve the balance between powers and their cooperation for the proper exercise of their functions and the proper development of the democratic life of our State”, the document reads.

2. He argues that the question of trust cannot be limited by a legal norm

The text notes that the TC has specified in the past what the powers of the question of trust are and under what circumstances can the Executive request them, where it first points out that this figure is already regulated “openly” in the Constitution. Thus, “it cannot be amended by ordinary law, as this contravenes the existing formal limits for modifying any constitutional provision”.

“(...) giving specific content to indeterminate elements and concepts relating to relations between the Executive and Legislative without observing the regular procedure constitutes a breach of competition rules, which generates an institutional imbalance by subjecting one power to the other,” he adds.

This means that the Executive maintains that in order to change something on the question of trust, as it is a measure contained in the Constitution, it must follow the procedures of constitutional reform (article 206).

“(...) prohibiting the question of trust from dealing with constitutional reforms, has a direct impact on the prerogative of directing the general policy of the government that the President of the Republic has in a presidential regime such as ours,” he explains.

