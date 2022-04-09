Magaly Medina teases Brunella Horna for not committing to Richard Acuña after 4 years together

Brunella Horna was the target of criticism by Magaly Medina for advising Sheyla Rojas, who did one year with her boyfriend Sir Winston, to get a manicure on his anniversary, because he would probably be asked to marry him that night. This aroused the laughter of the show journalist, as she felt that the host from America Hoy was the least appropriate to speak on the subject.

During the broadcast of Magaly TV La Firme, this Friday, April 8, the 'Magpie' reminded Brunella that she is already having a four-year love relationship with Richard Acuña, son of former presidential candidate Cesar Acuña. However, until now they are not engaged because, apparently, the politician is not ready to step on the altar.

Brunella Horna conoció a Richard Acuña cuando realizaba ayuda social para los afectos por el Fenómeno del Niño Costero, en el 2017.

“I wonder if Brunella is getting a manicure every anniversary. Every birthday, or the day you celebrate something, you will go to have your hands exfoliated, your callitos removed, moisturize everything. She'll think Richard will come with her ring and she's waiting for her with painted nails. The poor woman has been getting her manicure for four years and nothing ,” commented the TV presenter.

He also criticized thinking about marriage on such a special date as an anniversary. “Isn't there anything else you can't think of? It's the first year... There are girls who were born with a chip in their heads, who all they think about is that in order to be successful in life they have to get a husband to give them a ring ,” she said indignantly.

JANET BARBOZA WAS NOT SPARED FROM CRITICISM

The popular 'Rulitos' was also harshly questioned by Medina. And the thing is that the TV host reminded Janet Barboza that she is not married either. In addition, he mocked that his partner Miguel Bayona, with whom he has been in the United States for more than three years, has been in the United States for months.

“Why do you insist on Sheyla Rojas if she is just one year old? If she has a virtual boyfriend, no boyfriend has. Your purse cargo isn't here. He went outside and they didn't even give him that ring that comes in the sweets in a sachet. They gave him nothing! ”, he said with laughter.

“The ring is not something that is required. That's what a man gives you because he's in love with you, thinks you're the love of his life, and he wants to marry you. He wants to build a future with you. It's not that you ask him, it's ugly to be begging for a ring. It is unfit for a worthy woman,” he added.

Magaly Medina lashed out at America Hoy's female drivers for insisting that Sheyla Rojas get engaged to Sir Winston. (VIDEO: ATV/Magaly TV La Firme)

WHEN DID THEY ASK MAGALY MEDINA TO MARRY HIM?

The presenter met her now husband Alfredo Zambrano in 2008, after spending 76 days in jail for the Paolo Guerrero case. Two years later, at the end of 2010, they began a romantic relationship. However, like every couple, their romance went through ups and downs, and they broke up in 2015, at which time the notary began a fleeting affair with Giuliana Rengifo.

However, eight months of being estranged helped the tenor to understand that Magaly was the love of his life, so he proposed to her as soon as they resumed their relationship . The couple married on December 9, 2016 in a civil marriage, where Brunella Horna ironically attended. This is how the 'Magpie' said yes after being with Zambrano for 5 years.

