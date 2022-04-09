Luis Diaz vs Manchester City: everything you need to know about the most important game in the Premier League

One of the most attractive matches of the weekend is coming. Liverpool will visit Manchester City in the Premier League and it can already be anticipated that it will be a game full of emotions due to the great protagonists on and off the field. The two clubs are located at the top of the table and throughout the season they have shown their intention to be champions, now there is only one point of difference between first and second place, so victory could determine the championship.

Liverpool comes at a great moment after beating Benfica 1-3 in the Champions League. The match in Portugal allowed Jürgen Klopp to have a different vision of the game, trying two different attack models, one with Salah and Mané and the other with Firmino and Jota, the only factor that was not altered in these schemes was the Colombian Luis Díaz, who shone at Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon.

On the other hand, Manchester City also did the same in the Champions League by beating Atletico Madrid by the slightest difference at Etihad Stadium. A close match in which Guardiola's team was unclear for some moments, however, after several attempts, Kevin De Bruyne finally broke the tie on the scoreboard.

The Premier League is not yet defined, that is clear, but two clubs are positioned as the great candidates to win the title, Manchester City, who lead the standings with 73 points and a goal difference of +52, and Liverpool, who are second in the table with 72 points and +57 in goal difference. Chelsea, who is third, is 10 points behind Klopp's team, while Tottenham, who is fourth, has 57 points.

With eight dates left to finish the tournament, the next match may mark the definitive gap that will allow one of the two clubs to win the Premier League title, this if we take into account the average number of matches won and lost by the clubs throughout the season. City have won 23 games, tied 4 and lost three times, while the Reds have won 22, tied 6 and lost only two.

Of the last five matches in which Liverpool have visited Manchester City at Etihad Stadium for the Premier League, they have not been able to score three times, so Guardiola's team has managed to consolidate on three occasions and two of them by rout.

- November 8, 2020 - Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool | Goals: Salah (13′) and Gabriel Jesus (31′)

- July 2, 2020 - Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool | Goals: De Bruyne (25′), Sterling (35′), Foden (45′) and Oxlade-Chamberlein (66′)

- January 3, 2019 - Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool | Goals: Aguero (40′), Firmino (64′) and Sané (72′)

- 9 September 2017 - Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool | Goals: Aguero (24′), Gabriel Jesus (45′ and 53′) and Sané (77′ and 90′)

- March 19, 2017 - Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool | Goals: Milner (51′) and Aguero (69)

First of all, it should be noted that among the great protagonists of the match there are two who are off the field, Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp, who have represented a real sporting rivalry and who are also the last champions of the Premier League. Added to this are templates with big names and who could be the protagonists of the meeting.

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Walker, Sterling (10 goals), Gündogan, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus (7 assists) and De Bruyne (10 goals) are the most repeating players in the lineup and who have stood out the most throughout the season.

Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah (20 goals), Alexander-Arnold (11 assists), Sadio Mané, Matip, Henderson, Robertson, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are the most prominent in the squad

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool for the 31st date of the Premier League will take place this Sunday, April 10 at 10.30 am (Colombian time) and will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester City

