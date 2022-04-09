Leticia Calderón presumed that her son met her “crush” Marjorie de Sousa

A tender moment happened recently, when Luciano, son of Leticia Calderón, was finally able to meet actress Marjorie de Sousa, who apparently is her platonic love.

Since previous dates, Lety Calderón had already confessed that his son was in love with the Venezuelan, so he decided to plan a meeting for both could know each other.

It was through a live feed found on Marjorie's Instagram that the first meeting took place and Luciano was extremely excited that one of his dreams could have come true.

“I really like her work, she's very beautiful and I hope she deserves a man like me,” said Luciano and took the opportunity to give her a ring from the friendship.

Marjorie de Sousa recibió un anillo de la amistad (Fotos: ig @marjodsousa)

Marjorie was moved and thanked the young man for the detail and took the opportunity to send a few words of admiration to Lety Calderón.

“Here we seal our friendship and not only with you (Luciano), but also with your mother because I have admired her for many years, it was important to me, in my career also because I admire you so much,” he said.

That's why in an interview for De Primermano, Calderón talked about how she planned the moving meeting.

I took it with lies, and then I put it on my back to the entrance and when I saw when it arrived (Marjorie) I went on as if nothing happened, I grabbed the phone and I started recording, but my son was shocked, I couldn't believe it, and I cried and cried”, commented the artist.

Luciano y Lety Calderón son muy unidos (Foto: Instagram/@letycalderon79)

Likewise, the actress of soap operas such as Empire of Lies, Por Amar Sin Law or Chispita commented that she was very grateful to Marjorie and that she was very pleased to know her a little more, since her life contexts are similar.

“Notice that we agree on many things, obviously I know who he is, and I had seen his work and everything, but we didn't agree on anything and I think we connect nice, we are moms, we dedicate ourselves to our children, we work, we go through adversity and yes, as a mom, what can I tell you? , I thank you with my soul, is that there are no words to thank, I was crying and crying and I have not stopped crying”, he said.

Lety Calderón also delved into the fact that he was very moved by the words that Luciano dedicated to the Venezuelan woman.

Marjorie de Sousa es el crush de Luciano (Foto: Instagram)

“If this world had more people with Down Syndrome this world would be different because they are pure love, they are pure beautiful feelings, they don't know evil, but those words made me cry too, and that's why I said 'of course, I hope one day you will find a man like my son because they are faithful, kind, every day my son says 'thank you for everything, '” he added.

As she could not miss, Calderón sent a message of thanks to Marjorie and said herself excited to have seen her son so satisfied with the encounter he had with his platonic love.

“Very grateful to her, that she took the time to go even though Mat (Marjorie's son) felt a little bad, but it was nothing serious, because one as a mother you say 'I'm going to cancel', also gave him a costume of a superhero of Captain America, no, my son flew into the house, like a balloon outside the car brought him because he was floating”, he concluded.

KEEP READING



