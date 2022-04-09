John Jairo Mosquera missed this goal chance at Sporting Cristal vs César Vallejo for Liga 1

Sporting Cristal vs César Vallejo: striker John Jairo Mosquera missed a clear goal chance in the match for date 9 of the Apertura de la Liga 1 Tournament that was played at the Mansiche stadium in Trujillo.

72 minutes into the game, a goal kick by César Vallejo's goalkeeper Carlos Grados turned into an accurate attack by Sporting Cristal with celestial attacker John Jairo Mosquera as the protagonist.

The clearance of goalkeeper Grados ended on the opposite field and ended in a headshot that returned the offensive play action for Cristal.

The striker Mosquera was enabled and hand in hand with Grados. The goalkeeper came out at the close of the attacker who headed with goal destiny, but his hit fell short.

Mosquera followed the ball's trajectory, but rival defender Carlos Ascues managed to intercept the shot and take away the goal tag.

Mosquera missed the goal chance when the match was 1-0 in favor of César Vallejo who played with nine men for the expulsion of Renzo Garcés and Yorleys Mena.

Finally, Cesar Vallejo won 2-0 against Sporting Cristal with goals from Mena and Beto da Silva via penalty.

Sporting Cristal faced Cesar Vallejo for the 9th date of the Liga 1 Apertura Tournament

Sporting Cristal arrives at the match with César Vallejo after losing 2-0 to Flamengo is a debut in the Copa Libertadores. The celestes remain undefeated in their last six matches in League 1 with three draws and three wins. The rimense club equalized 2-2 with Melgar (home), Academia Cantolao (2-2) at the Alberto Gallardo stadium and was 1-1 in their visit to Carlos Stein in Lambayeque. The victories were against UTC (3-2 in Lima), 1-0 against Alianza Lima in Matute and 4-1 against Universidad San Martín.

Universidad César Vallejo leads the duel with Cristal scoring points in their four recent appearances in the Apertura Tournament. Three draws and a win to score six points out of twelve possible. The 'Poeta' distributed units with Sport Boys in Trujillo (1-1), Atletico Grau as a visitor (1-1) and 0-0 with Carlos Mannucci (Mansiche stadium). The victory was before at home against Alianza Atlético.

Sporting Cristal coach Roberto Mosquera lined up with Renato Solis, Gianfranco Chavez, Jhilmar Lora, Rafael Lutiger, Jesus Pretell, Jesus Castillo, Martin Tavara, Alejandro Hohberg, Fernando Pacheco, Irven Avila and Joao Grimaldo.

Cesar Vallejo's strategist José del Solar trained with Carlos Grados, Carlos Ascues, Renzo Garces, Orlando Nunez, Jersson Vasquez, Jorge Rios, Frank Ysique, Archimedes Figuera, Jairo Velez, Abdiel Arroyo and Yorleys Mena.

SPORTING CRISTAL'S NEXT MATCHES

Catholic University vs Sporting Cristal

Sporting Crystal vs Deportivo Municipal

Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal

Sporting Cristal vs Deportivo Binational

Talleres de Cordoba vs Sporting Cristal

ADT vs Sporting Cristal

CÉSAR VALLEJO'S NEXT MATCHES

Melgar vs Cesar Vallejo

Sport Huancayo vs Cesar Vallejo

Cesar Vallejo vs UTC

Alianza Lima vs Cesar Vallejo

Cesar Vallejo vs Academia Cantolao

Carlos Stein vs Cesar Vallejo

