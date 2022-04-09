“Erotic lines”: the Dutch series about uncovering in the eighties

“Erotic lines” reconstructs the years of the end of the Cold War and the emergence of hotlines. (Netflix)

A different series that shows us up close the reality of young people in 1987 in Amsterdam: Erotic lines. Based on 06‑Cowboys, a book by Fred Saueressig that recounts the rise of sex call hotlines in the 1980s, it is one of Netflix's newest releases.

The central character of this fiction is a psychology student, Marly Salomon (played by Joy Delima), who decides to take a part-time job at Teledutch, the company of brothers Frank (Minne Koole) and Ramon Stigter (Chris Perters). They created the first of the erotic lines in Europe, which would later expand around the world.

These brothers become millionaires, because the business works wonders. Meanwhile. Marly is immersed in a cataract of emotions and doesn't quite know how to place her job within her life. How do you live your own sexuality while working in a company directly linked to the sexual desires of other people behind a telephone line? The transformation process that the young woman will undergo is the key to understanding the intensity of this series.

Immersing yourself in erotic lines invites us to understand that moment of explosion of youth in Amsterdam, which experienced an intense period of exploration at the end of the Cold War. It was precisely that city that founded this new generation that would live similar experiences in the rest of the continent. Not only with regard to sexual uncovering but also to a new drug that would come to stay, ecstasy, and the revolution that involved new musical genres such as house, a style completely different from anything heard so far.

The series is created by Pieter Bart Korthuis and is directed by Tomas Kaan and Anna van der Heide. The cast is completed by Joes Brauers, Julia Akkermans, Charlie Chan Dagelet, Abbey Hoes and Benja Bruijning among others.

