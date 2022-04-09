Epigmenio Ibarra beat Ciro Murayama for deleted tweet on Mandate Revocation: “They have no moral authority”

Producer Epigmenio Ibarra launched himself against the director of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Ciro Murayama, after sharing a Twitter thread through his official account which he deleted moments later.

This comment spoke about the analysis of the question that would come in the Mandate Revocation, which it equated with what happened with the Industry Act Electrical.

Since the approval of the bill presented by Minister Pardo Rebolledo in which he proposed to declare the invalidity of the phrase “or remain in the presidency of the Republic until the end of his term” was discussed in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

In the councillor's publication it was mentioned that the vote of the ministers remained the same as last Wednesday when the LIE was validated, since 7 voted in favor of invalidity, while 4 of the 11 ministers ratified it.

However, the post was deleted by the counselor moments after it was published. But this did not prevent Ibarra from taking a screenshot in which you can see the first part of the thread.

Along with the publication he added the image of the alleged publication. Hours later he declared: “The deleted tweet by Ciro Murayama today was not stupid, it was a daring provocation”.

It should be noted that the members of the INE, especially its presiding adviser Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama, have been singled out by different political actors who defend the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), as saboteurs of the Mandate Revocation. Among them, Ibarra himself.

They have even been linked to opposition parties such as the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Citizen Movement (MC), as they have offered talks and conferences with these benches, especially with the blue and whites.

On the other hand, Ciro Murayama was also vilified by the producer and owner of Argos Comunicación for attending a talk with Victor Trujillo in which he spoke about the importance of the Institute as the arbiter of democracy.

On that occasion, the filmmaker and strong defender of the Fourth Transformation (Q4) ironically described the counselor as “the clown's patiño”.

Finally, Ibarra affirmed and supported the statements of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who said that the councillors hate the participation of the people.

“Today, with his deleted tweet, Ciro Murayama confirmed what Claudia said on Wednesday: “We tell some members of the INE that they have no moral authority. In the background they hate the participation of the people, the idea of a free, participatory people”, endorsed the filmmaker related to Q4.

Similarly, the cherry party wrote through its social networks that “Councillor @CiroMurayamaINE, has he already joined any political party or does he still want to deceive people by presenting themselves as “impartial” and democratic? P.S. We were eager to read the but he deleted it. The people are not dumb. Out masks.”

However, on this occasion the counselor responded by saying “Don't worry, don't worry, we'll resume other issues on Monday ” and said, on the other hand, he said that there would be enough boxes for the consultation.

