Elon Musk suggested that Tesla will dedicate itself to mining lithium if it does not lower its cost

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company.

American businessman Elon Musk suggested this Friday that Tesla, his luxury electric vehicle company, will be engaged in the business of extracting and refining lithium if the cost of this raw material needed to manufacture batteries is not reduced.

Musk, very fond of using the social network Twitter to comment on news and share his ideas, echoed this Friday a historical series of data on the price of lithium, which has skyrocketed in the last decade and especially since the war began in Ukraine.

“The price of lithium has risen to crazy levels! Tesla may really have to go into mining and refining directly at scale, unless costs improve,” said the richest man in the world, noting that metal is “almost everywhere” in the world.

Later, in the same message thread, he mentioned Nevada's lithium reserves, the largest known in the US, and assured that Tesla “has some fresh ideas about sustainable lithium extraction and refining,” without going any further.

Like other commodities, from wheat to nickel, lithium has become more expensive since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in the last year alone its price has risen 480%, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence quoted by CNBC.

This is not the first time that Musk has shown interest in the idea of mining this key metal for electric vehicle batteries, although in recent years the company has focused on signing agreements with external producers.

American billionaire Elon Musk recently rose for the first time to the position of the richest man in the world on the 2022 Forbes List, which calculates him a fortune of $219 billion.

Musk was already second on that list when it was made in 2021, but this year he climbs to the top of the podium above, in this order, the American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, estimated 171 billion), the Frenchman Bernard Arnault (Louis Voutton, 151 billion) and the also American Bill Gates (Microsoft, 129 billion).

Musk, creator of the Tesla electric car, is presented by Forbes as the man who “has revolutionized transport, both on earth with Tesla and in space through the rocket maker SpaceX”.

Musk was in the news again for announcing his entry on the Twitter board of directors, after yesterday he announced that he was acquiring 9.2% of the company's shares; the announcement triggered Twitter shares on the New York Stock Exchange by 7.3 percent.

The businessman, born in South Africa and holder of South African, Canadian and American nationalities, is considered one of the most visionary but at the same time the most controversial entrepreneurs, especially because of his hyperactivity on social networks where he likes to comment on multiple issues beyond politics correct.

