Director of the National Police called for speed in the investigation of sexual abuse of a patrol boat in Atlántico

During his visit to Barranquilla (Atlántico), where the XIII Ameripol Summit took place, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the National Police, asked the judicial authorities to expeditiously investigate the case of sexual abuse in which a patrol boat belonging to the institution was the victim of two of its companions.

“We ask the Prosecutor's Office to prioritize this investigation as well. We are providing all the physical, medical and psychological support to our colleague. All the protocols of law are being applied so that it is quickly attended to”, they highlighted in the newspaper El Heraldo of what the senior official said.

Meanwhile, on La W Radio, they emphasized that the Police are giving all the support to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation so that the case can be clarified.

“Everything they have asked of us has been given to them so that the case can be clarified as quickly as possible,” they quoted on the radio about what General Vargas said.

Meanwhile, in El Heraldo they indicated that the institution itself is carrying out the corresponding investigations.

“Let's hope that with the new disciplinary law we can have a clarification as quickly as possible in law and in criminal terms,” he said.

The sexual assault against the uniformed woman took place last Saturday, April 2, after the victim reported what happened and identified two of her colleagues in the Integrated Police Information System (Sipol) as the perpetrators.

The events would have been presented on Saturday, March 27, when the woman born in Puerto Colombia, (Atlántico), went out to a bar in the Restrepo neighborhood of Bogotá, with two uniforms from the institution who were part of the same specialty.

The patrol boat made the public complaint through its social networks. This is how the story of that night began: “From a very young age my biggest dream had been to be a policeman. Thanks to my parents, I managed to fulfill that great dream, but today, exactly eight days of total tragedy are being fulfilled.”

Once at the bar, she and the two officers of the National Police drank a bottle of whiskey, while talking normally. After some time inside the establishment, the woman loses her memory and ends up lying on a platform near the place.

This was stated by the mother of the alleged victim, to the newspaper El Heraldo in Barranquilla: “She ended up on a street, there is a video in which the police officers, her companions, shouted vulgarities at her. After that they asked for a taxi and took her to the apartment where she lives and that's where the abuse took place,” said the mother.

In her public complaint, the uniformed woman wrote: “nobody knows what I experienced and I honestly don't want anyone else to live it, today I decided to make it public, with the intention that someone can help me, I'm very afraid, afraid of everything that might happen to me and my family,” she said.

“Since March 27, 2022, I have not been able to sleep, at all, I have lost my appetite and all because two people I considered friends at the time, raped me. And I wasn't to blame,” he continued.

On Sunday, when she woke up naked and without any memory, the officer learned that she had been raped. “I don't understand how being co-workers they could be able to. Being patrolmen too! Nor do I understand how the same Police, whom I love so much, doesn't help me speed up a process so that they can pay for what they did. I really need help. I can't do this anymore,” he finished his writing.





